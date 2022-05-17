Omar Narvaez on Brewers' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher over Molina and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Knizner for 6.1 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is starting in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was moved to shortstop, Brendan Donovan was named Friday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, and Albert Pujols was benched. In a matchup against...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Kirk is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Kirk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
Miami Marlins outfielder / first baseman Garret Cooper is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will take over at first base after Jesus Aguilar was given a break against right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Cooper to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees appear to be giving Donaldson a routine breather following 10 straight starts. DJ LeMahieu is replacing Donaldson on third base and hitting leadoff. Aaron Hicks has been moved from the leadoff spot to the six-hole. Giancarlo Stanton is at designated hitter for Thursday's matinee.
Atlanta Braves catcher Williams Contreras is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will make his eighth appearance at catcher after Travis d'Arnaud was rested against their division competitors. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Alvarez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Alvarez for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Grayson Greiner is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Greiner is being replaced behind the plate by Daulton Varsho versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 4 plate appearances this season, Greiner has a .250 OPS.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Humberto Castellanos and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs are giving Suzuki a standard breather after six straight starts. Rafael Ortega is sliding over to right field while Christopher Morel moves out to center. Jonathan Villar is returning to the lineup in place of Suzuki to play second base and bat seventh.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gurriel will move to the bench on Friday with Raimel Tapia starting in left field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. numberFire's models project Tapia for...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. d'Arnaud will have the night off after William Contreras was named Atlanta's starting catcher for Kyle Wright. Per Baseball Savant on 77 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 11.7% barrel rate and...
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Gordon will move to the bench on Friday with Gilberto Celestino starting in left field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. In 28 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .259 batting average with an .804...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base while batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Muncy for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Suzuki is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Suzuki for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi will start at first base on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Taylor Walls returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Choi for 11.2 FanDuel points on...
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Mercado is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mercado will operate in right after the Guardians benched Steven Kwan against left-hander Tarik Skubal. numberFire's models project Mercado to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Marte for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.3...
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.4...
Comments / 0