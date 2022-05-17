Omar Narvaez on Brewers' bench Tuesday

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees appear to be giving Donaldson a routine breather following 10 straight starts. DJ LeMahieu is replacing Donaldson on third base and hitting leadoff. Aaron Hicks has been moved from the leadoff spot to the six-hole. Giancarlo Stanton is at designated hitter for Thursday's matinee.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO