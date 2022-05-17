ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Employers raise wages to attract workers

By Kristin Rogers
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Employers are raising wages to attract workers and it’s even happening at the seasonal level. ”People will go to where the money is,” said Cailee Hayes, Office Manager at Express Employment Professionals in Cedar Rapids. Express Employment Professionals works with a wide variety...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools May No Longer Serve Free Breakfast and Lunch

Over the course of the pandemic, a federal program was created to give free (or reduced price) breakfast and lunches to Iowa students. This might be one of the few positive things to come from a pandemic that shut down the entire world. Sadly, those free breakfast and lunches could be coming to a close at the end of June.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

US House passes bills to address baby formula shortage

Judge sets bond at $1.5 million for man charged in 2 Cedar Rapids shootings. The man charged in two back to back deaths made his first court appearance on murder charges on Thursday. Updated: 47 minutes ago. President Biden is using the defense production act to work with private companies...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Peosta Business Must Pay Penalty

A local business owner has agreed to pay a $4,000 penalty for the illegal disposal and storage of waste tires. According to an agreement filed with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Jason Delaney of JR Recycling, of Peosta, must pay the fine within 60 days. The DNR originally had ordered a $10,000 penalty in the case. According to an amended administrative order, JR Recycling was issued a state permit in December 2015 that allowed it to operate a “waste tire processing facility,” but the state agency denied its renewal in 2018 because the city deemed it to be in violation of zoning regulations. The amended order states that Delaney tried to rezone the property “to accommodate the processing of tires,” but city officials denied his application. The city then took legal action, and all waste tires were ordered to be removed.
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Sober prom event planned for Cedar Rapids adults

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new group called “Sober CR” is hosting an alcohol-free prom for adults this summer. Jen English, the creator of the group, started her sober journey a year and a half ago. She went looking for a community on Facebook, then decided to build one herself.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Recreation Superintendent
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowan man raises awareness for Brain Cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa man is raising awareness in the search for a cure for brain cancer. Chad Winterhof was diagnosed with a grade 4 brain tumor last spring. He quickly underwent a 6 hour craniotomy at UIHC. He had to relearn how to talk and walk...but 6 weeks after his return home, he and his wife held the first “walk to cure Brain Cancer” and raised about $37,000.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy Medical Center announces new president and CEO

KHAK's Brain and Courtlin joins us to talk about Carrie Underwood and how you can see her perform both on TV and in person soon. Iowa family finds nearly 50-pound fish in retention pond. Updated: 4 hours ago. An Iowa family found a nearly 50-pound fish swimming in a retention...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Community School District has named its new director of curriculum and instruction. The district said Maria Lantz will begin serving in the role starting on July 1, pending approval by the school board. “Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal...
OTTUMWA, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Warehouse leased by Amazon in Grimes sold for $17.51 million

Property that includes a building in which Amazon Inc. is leasing space for its delivery station in Grimes has once again been sold, Polk County real estate transaction records show. The buyer, Kastner LLC of Los Angeles, paid $17.51 million for the property at 1301 S.E. Gateway Drive in Grimes,...
GRIMES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Iowa City Parks and Rec weighs possibility of closing one pool and expanding another

The 58-year-old pool at Robert A. Lee Recreation Center may be permanently closed under the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan. The Iowa City Parks and Recreation department has been working on the master plan for the past year and has held events and surveys to gather public input. The department will present their recommendations at two open houses on Monday, May 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

5-year-old Vinton child receives kidney

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One year ago, Ryker Bailey of Vinton received a life-changing surgery; he received a kidney from a complete stranger. “Since Ryker’s kidney transplant, he’s become much smarter, crazier, definitely still wild, his speech is better, and he has a better appetite,” said Alyssa Varner, Ryker’s mother.
VINTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy