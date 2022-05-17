Employers raise wages to attract workers

A local business owner has agreed to pay a $4,000 penalty for the illegal disposal and storage of waste tires. According to an agreement filed with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Jason Delaney of JR Recycling, of Peosta, must pay the fine within 60 days. The DNR originally had ordered a $10,000 penalty in the case. According to an amended administrative order, JR Recycling was issued a state permit in December 2015 that allowed it to operate a “waste tire processing facility,” but the state agency denied its renewal in 2018 because the city deemed it to be in violation of zoning regulations. The amended order states that Delaney tried to rezone the property “to accommodate the processing of tires,” but city officials denied his application. The city then took legal action, and all waste tires were ordered to be removed.

PEOSTA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO