Cambridge City, IN

Biosciences Supplier Expanding Operations

By Wes Mills
Inside Indiana Business
 4 days ago

Work is underway on a facility expansion for Taconic Biosciences in the Wayne County community of Cambridge City. The private biotechnology company specializes in genetically engineered mouse and rat models...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Inside Indiana Business

BioPharma Startup Opens Fishers HQ

Biopharmaceutical manufacturing startup INCOG BioPharma Services is celebrating the opening of its new global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Fishers. The nearly 100,000-square-foot facility provides formulation and filling of injectable drug products into vials, syringes, and cartridges for global biotech companies. Chief Executive Officer Cory Lewis calls the facility’s opening a milestone that is two years in the making.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Partnership to Bring High-Speed Internet to Shelbyville

A new partnership between the city of Shelbyville and Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam will bring high-speed internet access to the entire city. Last month, the city signed a letter of intent with Meridiam to provide a minimum of one gigabit of broadband service. The city says Meridiam will plan, build...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

COO: New HQ Serves as Rebirth for First Internet Bank

The president and chief operating officer of Fishers-based First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) says the bank’s new headquarters in the city’s downtown represents a new beginning. The bank on Thursday dedicated the 168,000-square-foot facility just west of I-69 on 116th Street. “This is really an opportunity for First Internet Bank to be reborn here in this location with new direction, new focus,” said Nicole Lorch. “The sky is the limit when it comes to opportunities for us.”
FISHERS, IN
City
Cambridge City, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana on Global Economic Stage

Governor Eric Holcomb will be on the world stage twice next week, at two locations 4,500 miles apart, carrying a message of Indiana’s role in the global economy. The governor’s office says Holcomb was invited to take part the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, before returning to Indianapolis to host the first-ever Indiana Global Economic Summit.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Lake City Bank Makes Promotions

Lake City Bank has promoted Brad Grabow to senior vice president and regional credit officer and Dan Sloan to vice president and credit administration manager. Grabow most recently was vice president and credit administration officer and holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Sloan most recently was credit administration officer and holds a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU Ventures Names Spirit of Venture Award Winners

IU Ventures, the early-stage venture and angel investment arm of Indiana University, has named three recipients of its annual Spirit of Venture Award. IU says the award winners are individuals who “continue to contribute to the university’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem.”. The university says the award celebrates the spirit...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

DOXA Names New President

Fort Wayne-based DOXA Insurance Holdings has named insurance industry veteran Joe Guerrero president. The firm says Guerrero, who has more than 30 years of experience in the business, will be responsible for overseeing investments and deploying resources necessary to support DOXA’s strategic initiatives. DOXA acquires specialty niche-focused insurance distribution...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Taconic Biosciences#Drugs#Biotechnology Company
kicks96.com

COPE ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER GETS NEW LEADER

(Centerville, IN)--The Cope Environmental Center has a new leader. She’s Marcy Crull. Crull comes to cope as a Wayne county native and as someone with extensive local experience with nonprofits, including Junior Achievement and Girls, Inc. The Cope Center is located on Airport Road between Richmond and Centerville. Last fall, its Sustainable Education Building became only the 29th building in the world to receive Living Building Certification.
CENTERVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Chamber Makes Promotions

The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce has promoted Adam Burtner and Taylor Hughes to vice president and Lisa Roper to senior manager of business advocacy and special projects. Burtner most recently was director of government affairs and holds a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College. Hughes was most recently director of strategy, policy and special projects and holds a bachelor’s degree from Taylor University and a master’s degree from the University of Bristol. Roper was most recently business advocacy manager and holds an associates degree from International Business College, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wnewsj.com

Drive-in to new homes in Wilmington?

WILMINGTON — The former drive-in theater may be rezoned into a new residential single-family homes development. Clayton Sears, Land Acquisition Manager at DDC Management, spoke to Wilmington City Council at Thursday’s meeting about rezoning the property. Sears indicated they are looking at a future subdivision at the 1057 N. Lincoln St. location, bordering North South Street and Kentucky Avenue.
WILMINGTON, OH
WISH-TV

Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Awards $1.3M in Annual Grants Program

The city of Indianapolis and the Indy Arts Council are awarding funding to a record 75 nonprofit arts and culture organizations. The funding, which is part of the city’s Annual Grants Program, will support the programming and general operations of nonprofit arts and culture organizations serving Indianapolis and Marion County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Grown Members Earn Honors

The Indiana Small Business Development Center and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. recently awarded three Hoosier entrepreneurs with Small Business of the Year awards. Of the eight honorees, three are members of Indiana Grown, a statewide branding initiative of Indiana products. “Small businesses are critical contributors of our thriving economy...
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

AREA GAS PRICES RISE AGAIN

(Whitewater Valley)--It’s hard to fathom, but the price you’re paying at the pump today could seem really cheap by August. One industry expert said Thursday that it’s possible that the cost of gasoline could exceed $6 per gallon – even in our area – by August. The price has jumped again in the last 24 hours. According to AAA, Wayne County’s average price stood Friday morning at $4.57. The most expensive local spot is now Union County, where it’s $4.60. The cheapest spot Friday – with "cheapest" in quotations – is Darke County at $4.43.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Take a look inside a marijuana grow facility in Ohio

CINCINNATI — More states are approving medicinal cannabis and laws allowing recreational use are also spreading. In our area, Ohio is the only state to have medical marijuana on the books. Legislation is pending in Kentucky and Indiana. Ohio has discussed legalizing recreational use, but a statewide vote is not expected until 2023.
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

St Florian/hog Rock Event Center

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN

