ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

How Colorado River water gets to Yuma farms

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVp10_0fhQFeBK00

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to the Yuma County Water Users Association about the process to make sure farmers get the water they need when they need it.

Yuma, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Getting river water to local farms is not a simple process but it's one that happens every day at the Yuma County Water Users Association offices.

Inside the water operations room, dispatchers like Mikey Williams receive water orders from local farms.

The computer software tracks everything in the valley, giving the association real-time stats on everything from water elevation to gate operations.

It’s called “SCADA”, standing for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38crlH_0fhQFeBK00
Computers run the SCADA system to help get water to farmers efficiently.

Power Manager Charles Cowan says it’s state of the art agriculture technology and helps the Association make sure not even a drop of water is wasted especially as the southwest experiences severe drought conditions.

"The level of technology in our system allows us to be as precise as possible in how much water is in our system and how much is being delivered,” Cowan said.

While the technology is essential, dispatchers monitoring from the operations room need assistance from workers in the field to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“If something breaks out in the field, I can’t see that. So they’ll call me from out in the field and take the water out,” Williams said.

Those field workers are called ditch riders like Darren DeBoard.

DeBoard has been ditch riding for 8 years, working with local farms to complete the water delivery process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz03p_0fhQFeBK00
Darren DeBoard, YCWUA Ditch Rider

Every workday deboard drives throughout Yuma County, checking on water levels, ensuring farmers get the water they require.

"We need this water to feed the country and farmers need it to make a living,” DeBoard said.

Deboard says the work is stressful at times for everyone involved but at the end of the day they get a great sense of pride from their part in the growing process.

"To get calls from friends across the country that say hey I got lettuce from Yuma, it’s a great sense of pride and accomplishment to see that field go from dirt to a crop,” DeBoard said.

The post How Colorado River water gets to Yuma farms appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 3

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Questions On Decorum, Attendance Mark IID Forum

EL CENTRO — The two candidates running for the Division 5 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors debated water and power issues in the final candidate forum hosted by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Thursday, May 19. Division 5 includes Imperial, Holtville and...
IMPERIAL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
City
Yuma, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Business
Yuma County, AZ
Business
County
Yuma County, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
KYMA News 11

National Adopt a Rescue Dog Day

It's National Adopt a Rescue Dog Day! This national holiday is a great way to bring recognition to the many shelter pups that need a fur-ever home. The post National Adopt a Rescue Dog Day appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The Yuma sheriff isn’t investigating election fraud because of ‘2000 Mules’

Conservative activist and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza told a conservative podcast that “2000 Mules,” his film making flawed and faulty claims about election fraud in 2020, directly led the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to open up an investigation — but the sheriff says that’s simply not true.  “The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has been working jointly […] The post The Yuma sheriff isn’t investigating election fraud because of ‘2000 Mules’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Cowan
Person
Mikey Williams
kjzz.org

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona

COVID-19 case counts in Arizona tripled over the past month. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 7,204 new cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the third week in a row the state reported an increase in cases. Test positivity rates in Arizona are also steadily climbing, according...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

What is Title 42, And Why Congress Needs to End It

For more than two years, the U.S. border has been entirely closed to people fleeing persecution under a policy called “Title 42.” In March 2020, the Trump administration created this policy to stop asylum seekers from entering the United States. There simply is no legal, practical, public health, or moral reason to keep Title 42 in effect […] The post What is Title 42, And Why Congress Needs to End It  appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Computer Software#Fox 9#Kecy#Scada#Association
kyma.com

Agents find abandoned backpacks filled with meth on Interstate 8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post on social media from Yuma Sector Border Patrol says agents found about $40,000 worth of meth on Interstate 8. On May 14, agents were searching near mile marker 46 when they noticed backpacks on the ground. Inside the backpacks were eight pounds of...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy