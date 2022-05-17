Josh VanMeter in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher over Molina and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Knizner for 6.1 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is starting in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was moved to shortstop, Brendan Donovan was named Friday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, and Albert Pujols was benched. In a matchup against...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Kirk is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Kirk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7...
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees appear to be giving Donaldson a routine breather following 10 straight starts. DJ LeMahieu is replacing Donaldson on third base and hitting leadoff. Aaron Hicks has been moved from the leadoff spot to the six-hole. Giancarlo Stanton is at designated hitter for Thursday's matinee.
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Alvarez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Alvarez for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Grayson Greiner is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Greiner is being replaced behind the plate by Daulton Varsho versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 4 plate appearances this season, Greiner has a .250 OPS.
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.4...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Humberto Castellanos and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs are giving Suzuki a standard breather after six straight starts. Rafael Ortega is sliding over to right field while Christopher Morel moves out to center. Jonathan Villar is returning to the lineup in place of Suzuki to play second base and bat seventh.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Narvaez will catch on Friday night after Victor Caratini was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Erick Fedde, our models project Narvaez to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting in Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mullins will man center field after the Orioles sent Ryan McKenna to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jalen Beeks, our models project 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Castro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Castro for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gurriel will move to the bench on Friday with Raimel Tapia starting in left field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. numberFire's models project Tapia for...
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will bat in San Francisco's designated hitting spot after Brandon Belt was scratched with knee discomfort. In a matchup against right-hander Joe Musgrove, Flores' FanDuel salary stands at $2,900.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Cordero is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Chris Flexen. Our models project Cordero for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Diaz for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.0 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base while batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Muncy for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Cain is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Cain for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.3...
Miami Marlins outfielder / first baseman Garret Cooper is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will take over at first base after Jesus Aguilar was given a break against right-hander Kyle Wright. numberFire's models project Cooper to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Mejia for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
