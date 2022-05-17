Ex-Bears running back Tarik Cohen injured during live-streamed workout

Tarik Cohen, the ex-Chicago Bears running back, suffered an injury while training during an Instagram Live.

In a video that emerged online Tuesday, the 26-year-old is seen running through drills before landing on the floor, where he appears to grab at the back of his lower leg.

Although the seriousness of Cohen’s injury remains unclear, it’s been speculated on social media he may have torn his Achilles.

Free-agent running back Tarik Cohen suffered an injury during a livestream workout Getty Images

A former fourth-round pick, Cohen was drafted by the Bears in 2017. A year later, he was named to First-team All-Pro, in addition to the Pro Bowl.

Cohen went on to sign a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Bears in 2020 but tore his ACL early in the season.

After missing the entire 2021 season, Cohen’s time with the Bears came to an end in March when he was released.