Refinery29's dedicated Shopping team is back with another in-depth examination of an internet-revered item: Anthropologie's Somerset Maxi Dress. After browsing the reader-favorite destination for the best summer dresses, we discovered this incredibly popular frock that over 300 reviewers adore for its relaxed pullover style, smocked waist, and tiered skirt. Previously, the Somerset Maxi could only be found in cotton fabric — but now, just in time for summer 2022, a linen iteration has made its highly anticipated debut. The vibrant cotton prints have been replaced with softer linen shades (think sky blues and sunny yellows), and the beloved one-and-done silhouette is now even more easygoing with the addition of pockets (!).

