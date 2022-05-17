ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architect Thierry Despont looks to part ways with another luxury home

By Zachary Kussin
New York Post
New York Post
He’s designed homes for the super-wealthy — and now, he’s seeking someone just as deep-pocketed to buy another one of his own homes.

French-born architect and designer Thierry Despont, who has lent his touch to the homes of Calvin Klein and Bill Gates — as well as to the interiors of the tony 220 Central Park South in Manhattan — has listed another one of his own highly designed lairs. This time, according to the Wall Street Journal, Despont wants to sell a roughly 34-acre Hamptons estate for $23.5 million.

That’s some seven months after Despont listed his just-as-stunning 10,000-square-foot townhouse in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood for $24.99 million. That asking price has remained constant since its October list date, StreetEasy shows .

It isn’t clear why Despont is looking to sell off these high-priced properties, and the agents declined The Post’s request for comment on the matter. Either way, whoever gets these homes will buy their way into properties that have been meticulously maintained.

Located in Southampton, this property asks $23.5M.
Compass
This being the home of an architect and designer, it’s dressed with stunning decor.
Compass
The cozy nook with ambient nighttime lighting.
Compass
Thierry Despont.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In the Hamptons, Despont’s property stands in Southampton. — and used to be the site of the original Southampton Riding and Hunt Club, an equestrian facility that dated to the 1920s, the Journal notes. More recently, it was the home of the horse-riding facility Rosewood Farms. Over the years, Despont converted it into a residence with a guesthouse and a pool house.

Between 2011 and 2013, he spent $8.55 million total for three contiguous parcels — and the property looks out to a 50-acre agricultural reserve.

Despont bought the approximately 11-acre Rosewood Farms and turned the main barn into a home roughly 6,000 square feet in size. It has six bedrooms — and two wings inside, which were formerly horse stalls, are now guest rooms. Meanwhile, another barn on the land became a pool house next to an infinity pool — and Despont converted a third one into a garage for four cars.

Another living area that opens up to the outdoors.
Compass
A bar area.
Compass
One of multiple bedrooms across the property — this one clad in a glossy red hue.
Compass
Looking out to the infinity pool.
Compass
A peek inside the kitchen, which features tons of storage.
Compass
A dining area nearby.
Compass

The listing images show an expert level of detail went into the work. In the main house, a cozy living area has beamed ceilings and a fireplace — and nearby, a fully wood-clad den has its own fireplace and extra space for lounging. The charming country-style kitchen has plenty of storage space, while one bedroom comes fully enveloped in a glossy Halston-esque red.

Elsewhere around the property, there’s a sauna and a gym, other images show.

On top of the Rosewood Farms purchase, Despont also bought an approximately 23-acre piece of land as well as a half-acre lot with a four-bedroom house, the latter of which Despont has used as a guesthouse.

Ed Petrie, of Compass, shares the listing with Sotheby’s International Realty’s father-and-son Harald and Bruce Grant.

