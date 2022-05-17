ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden plainly wants the border crisis to keep getting worse

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFVDa_0fhQFMUM00

Illegal-migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border soared to 234,088 in April, a new record for the Department of Homeland Security, eclipsing the March all-time record by 5.8% — and President Joe Biden’s only plan is to make it worse .

Nearly half the April migrants were not from Mexico or the Northern Triangle, by the way.

Team Biden is intent on dropping the Trump-era Title 42 rule, which allows the feds to send many migrants back (97,000 in April) over COVID concerns. His minions claim COVID’s no longer an issue on the border (though they still cite it as reason to forgive vast amounts of college loans, among other areas where they conveniently claim the crisis continues).

So he’s offering potential migrants more reason to come: a far better chance of being allowed in “temporarily,” even if they’re caught. (Tens of thousands make it through each month without an “encounter.”) And this is just as warmer weather alone guarantees an increase.

Border Patrol holding areas are already at 203% capacity; Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, 68.5%.

This, more than a year after the prez claimed on the “Today” show that “we’ve now gotten control” of the border, not to mention a host of other empty claims ever since.

Title 42 is set to end May 23, unless a federal judge rules otherwise . And if he does, expect Biden & Co. to find something else to deepen the crisis: At this point, their actions make it unmistakable that ever- rising illegal immigration — total open borders — is their true goal.

Comments / 16

A.dose.of.logic
4d ago

The left still continues to make excuses instead of swallowing their pride and saying enough is enough. We can all work for change but the left needs to wake up from their mass psychosis.

Reply
13
Dana Griggs
4d ago

It's not all Biden's. There are people behind the scenes that have their own nefarious reasons to allow this illegal invasion.

Reply(1)
5
JKoerner
4d ago

He hates our country and wants us weak so they can bring on the NWO.

Reply(1)
19
Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Border Patrol#Mexico#Trump#Covid#Biden Co
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Gowdy tells protesters: You're free to peacefully protest the law, but you're not free to disregard it

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy scolded the groups of protestors that gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over the weekend, arguing on his show that while they are free to peacefully protest the law, they are "most assuredly" not welcome to intimidate or harass the justices and their families for a "perceived higher ideal."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy