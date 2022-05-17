ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PLNT Burger

By Kenny Yang
 4 days ago
Started by a Top Chef alum, this first NYC location of PLNT Burger is ideal for vegans who don't have a lot of time to eat. They use Beyond Meat, dairy-free...

Lasita At EEEEEATSCON

Lasita doesn’t take reservations and doesn’t do formal table service. At this Filipino rotisserie/wine bar in Chinatown, there’s no pressure to make decisions, and you’re free to hang out as long as you want. Looking to drink biodynamic wine with a date and put some food in later if you feel like it? Go right ahead. Maybe you’re with four friends and haven’t eaten since breakfast. Head right to the host stand and order all the garlicky chicken, pork belly lechon, dips, and sauces your table has room for. At Lasita, the only rule is there are no rules, (though we do insist that you order the pancit). And those are always the best kinds of parties.
MANHATTAN, NY
Soban At EEEEEATSCON

Soban is one of the Best Restaurants in Koreatown, serving authentic Korean dishes and banchan that goes beyond most Korean restaurants in the area. There are 16 different side dishes here, from vinegar-y lotus root and shishitos to excellent boiled potatoes. When it comes to main courses, our favorite is the galbi jjim (short rib)—it’s simple, salty, and reminds us of really excellent beef stew. You'll find Soban at the Caviar Clubhouse.
MANHATTAN, NY
Semma At EEEEEATSCON

NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Vegetarian highlights include a crispy uttappam filled with seasonal root vegetables, crunchy, chili-flecked Mangalore cauliflower, and a masala-potato-filled gunpowder dosa that tastes like cheese even though there’s none present. No meal at Semma would be quite right, however, without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the vat of tender venison drenched in a dark brown gravy that tastes like clove and smoke, as well as the Goanese oxtail made with ample amounts (i.e., just enough) green cardamom and cumin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kindred At EEEEEATSCON

From the East Village of NYC and sister restaurant to Ruffian, Kindred is a neighborhood restaurant that serves up excellent Mediterranean food and handmade pasta. At EEEEEATSCON, Kindred will serve a selection of dishes in the Chase Sapphire Lounge (open only to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers). Kindred's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mighties

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tito Papas

The Breakers is a bar in Williamsburg with a dance floor and a big outdoor area, and if you walk inside and take a hard left, you'll find a little counter serving what can best be described as "Filipino-inspired pre-hangover food." The counter is run by a pop-up called Tito Papas, and you can stop by for anything from chopped cheese fries and steak nachos to vegetable lumpia and fried chicken sisig tacos. We're partial to the burger, which comes with a hefty patty, plenty of cheese, some tangy onions, and a dollop of chunky Spam jam. It's sort of like a fast food burger, but bigger and more aggressive. For a well-rounded meal, get an order of the poutine topped with lechon kawali. The fries, mozzarella, gravy, and deep-fried pork belly will balance out any booze in your system and help you dance until 4am.
BROOKLYN, NY
Holy Basil At EEEEEATSCON

Everything about Holy Basil, a tiny takeout window inside a Downtown food court, is straightforward, particularly the menu. It’s filled with pad thai, green curry, and tom yum soup - all things that can be found on plenty of Thai menus around town. But to eat at Holy Basil, is like trying them for the first time. Every dish is herbaceous, pungent, and unabashedly spicy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Republic Cocktail Club

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have low-key backyards where you can probably get a table at any given time. Grand Republic has all of those of things, and that's why we like this place. Less than a block from Transmitter Park, this spot is easy to miss, although you'll probably see some people drinking at the tables out front when you walk by. It may be tempting to plant yourself out there—but head inside, walk straight through the bar, and claim a seat out back instead. Despite the fancy-sounding name, this place mostly just feels like an old-timey tavern, and you probably won't hear the word "mixology" here. Come for a casual frozen painkiller, or stop by for Happy Hour from 5-8pm on weekdays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki

Matcha Man used to be a pop-up, and while it sure was fun chasing them around the Puget Sound, it's even better to know that we can stop in their Georgetown shop anytime (well, during opening hours at least) for a freshly-griddled taiyaki with excellent matcha soft serve dispensed inside. The green tea ice cream is clearly the standout, but we'd use their cereal milk flavor in our morning Cornflakes every day if we could.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
