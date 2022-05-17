ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream

By Kenny Yang
 4 days ago
Morgenstern's is mostly known for their massive selection of creative ice cream flavors, but, in 2021, they started offering savory items like burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and fries as well. We have...

Happy Ice At EEEEEATSCON

Philly native Lemeir Mitchell brought his hometown treat to LA when he opened Happy Ice - a hyper-vibrant water ice truck (and now brick and mortar in West Hollywood) that's the perfect choice for when you're craving something a little lighter than ice cream. Happy Ice's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Ultra-premium...
Le Piano

Just off of the Morse Red Line is Le Piano, a Rogers Park jazz bar with live performances from local musicians Tuesdays through Sunday. In addition to cocktails and wine, they serve food, with dishes like lamb chops, chicken with a tarragon wine sauce, and beignets for dessert. If you're in the mood for something special, they even have an item called a "Happy Ending"—a personal piano serenade from the owner of the restaurant.
Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki

Matcha Man used to be a pop-up, and while it sure was fun chasing them around the Puget Sound, it's even better to know that we can stop in their Georgetown shop anytime (well, during opening hours at least) for a freshly-griddled taiyaki with excellent matcha soft serve dispensed inside. The green tea ice cream is clearly the standout, but we'd use their cereal milk flavor in our morning Cornflakes every day if we could.
Holla Mode

Holla Mode near Barton Springs specializes in “Thai style” ice cream, which isn’t so much a comment on flavors as it is on the method of preparation. The liquid base—made with dairy or coconut milk—is prepared to order before being poured onto a frozen, stainless steel surface, where it quickly starts to freeze. Meanwhile, a wizard of sorts starts scraping this now-frozen mixture into little rolls that get stacked into a cup and covered with all sorts of syrups and toppings. You can make your own combo or go with one of their house specials. We like the Sticky Mango—their take on the classic mango and sticky rice Thai dessert.
Wanderlust Creamery At EEEEEATSCON

Wanderlust Cremery specializes in creating unique ice cream flavors inspired by countries around the world. What does that look like in your cone? Stuff like olive oil with chocolate-dipped baguette (Catalonia), Thai Tea, pretzel and rye crumbs (Iceland), and their signature purple flavor, Ube malted crunch (Philippines). In partnership with Singapore Tourism Board, they're serving a signature Singapore ice cream sandwich, only at EEEEEATSCON.
Amy's Ice Creams

The original gourmet ice cream experience in Austin. Gone are the days when employees would be drunk on the job, pouring bourbon into the ice cream itself. Amy’s has grown up into a well-oiled ice cream machine, but still remains a quirky, family-friendly mainstay of the Austin experience. Even if you’re not hungry, go watch their servers perform daring, impromptu acrobatic ice cream scooping.
Aqua S

If you're looking for soft serve on the Eastside, you no longer have to resort to Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. Aqua S is an Australian soft serve franchise with locations in New Zealand, Cambodia, Texas, New Orleans, and...Bellevue. They specialize in a sea salt-flavored soft serve in the exact shade of light blue that would dominate a baby boy's bedroom in the '90s. And this sky-colored ice cream is delicious, with a fluffy texture and subtle salty kick that's made even better with their crunchy caramel popcorn topping.
Ida's Nearabout

Ida's Nearabout is a neighborhood bar in Sunnyside with taxidermy, brick walls, dim lights, and lots of whiskey. They serve plenty of food like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and tater tots, and the cocktails—such as the passionfruit daiquiri and the lemon-basil-vodka drink—are surprisingly delicious here. We suggest you enjoy one on the back patio. Despite being about 50 feet from Queens Boulevard, the backyard feels quiet and residential. It's surrounded by walls covered in fake ivy, and there are around 10 tables where you can hang out and eat mozzarella sticks.
Pack Supermarket

There’s really no need to look at the menu when you walk into the super casual Pack Supermarket, you’re here for the fried chicken. The juicy drumsticks are fried just enough to produce a crispy skin, but aren’t so heavily breaded that you get full before you even reach the meat. This chicken is juicy, well-seasoned, and an exceptional deal, because you can get three drumsticks—plus a side of rice and beans and pikliz—for just over $5.
Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica At EEEEEATSCON

Shake Shack is coming together with local stars Tacos y Birria La Unica for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique and innovative collaboration burger that will leave you questioning why taco burgers don't normally exist. Shake Shack x Tacos Y Birria La Unica's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Birria Shack -...
SoJu BBQ

Perfectly marinated meat, rice cake skewers covered in sweet and spicy gochujang, and tasty banchan are the reasons we come to Soju. This casual West Loop spot is open all day, and has a BBQ menu that includes all the hits: short rib, bulgogi, kalbi, fire chicken, pork belly, and brisket. This spot is also only a few blocks from the United Center, and one of the only nearby options that actually has great food. It’s also a fun place. They have an energetic hip hop playlist and a full bar with beer and soju.
Grand Republic Cocktail Club

There are a lot of bars in Greenpoint, and many of these bars have quaint decor and frozen painkillers (the new ubiquitous NYC cocktail). But most of these bars don't have low-key backyards where you can probably get a table at any given time. Grand Republic has all of those of things, and that's why we like this place. Less than a block from Transmitter Park, this spot is easy to miss, although you'll probably see some people drinking at the tables out front when you walk by. It may be tempting to plant yourself out there—but head inside, walk straight through the bar, and claim a seat out back instead. Despite the fancy-sounding name, this place mostly just feels like an old-timey tavern, and you probably won't hear the word "mixology" here. Come for a casual frozen painkiller, or stop by for Happy Hour from 5-8pm on weekdays.
Archie’s Cafe

Archie’s Cafe is a casual Rogers Park spot that feels less like a restaurant and more like hanging out at a friend's house where what you eat is determined by whatever happens to be in the fridge that day. Certain nights are devoted to pizza or pasta, while on weekends it functions as a breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot where you're as likely to find yourself sipping on a White Claw with a breakfast sandwich as grabbing a beer with tacos.
Beatnic

Everything at Beatnic, a fast casual mini-chain formerly known as By Chloe, is vegan—and the kitchen doesn't try to trick you into thinking that you're eating meat by using ingredients labeled with "impossible" or "beyond." The burger patties here are thick and dense, and they taste like well-seasoned lentils and peas (because that's exactly what they're made of). Order the guac burger with tortilla chips, corn salsa, and chunky guacamole that tastes like it's made minutes before it gets scooped in between your whole grain bun. This place also makes great sauces, like sweet beet ketchup, tangy chipotle aioli, and turmeric tahini dressing that comes with the breaded cauli poppers, which we prefer over the inadequately-crisped air baked fries. Come to Beatnic with a friend, split a (huge) burger, then get a vegan chicken sandwich, wrap, salad, or dessert if you're both still hungry.
Baiten

Tamari Bar, a.k.a. one of the best spots in town for sashimi, dumplings, and marinated Wagyu cooked on a sizzling hot rock, unveiled a soft serve operation known as Baiten. Whereas other spots in town obsess over inventive base flavors, Baiten sticks with a classic, mellow vanilla—and gets wild with the toppings instead. You'll find syrups ranging from black sesame to thick mango jelly, sundaes involving mochi and cookies, and iced hoji latte floats. We like to keep it simple with their matcha syrup, which is deeply bracing and counteracts the sweetness pretty perfectly.
Do Eat

Do Eat has solved the two-person Korean BBQ conundrum. This little spot in Bridgeport is one of the only Korean BBQ restaurants where you can try a bunch of meats without an entire butcher’s case on your table. It’s also quite affordable.The kalbi-for-two includes short rib, bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, chicken, rice, and veggies for $38. Each table has a charcoal grill and a hood (so the small space doesn’t get super smoky) and the friendly servers will help your meal along without hovering. They don’t have it posted online, but if you wanted to reserve a grill instead of walking in, you can call the restaurant to make reservations.
Calabama At EEEEEATSCON

Calabama is a weekend-only pop-up that operates out of an apartment in East Hollywood where the pick-up system literally involves a bucket drop from a top-floor fire escape. It’s a thrillingly hilarious experience, but make no mistake, the reason you’re really there is the tremendous breakfast sandwich. Stuffed with fluffy eggs, bacon, and avocado, it’s basically the world’s greatest breakfast grilled cheese - and that’s a superlative that should get absolutely everyone out of bed on a Sunday morning. Also, the chef makes her own excellent hot sauce that’s available by the bottle as well.
Haymaker

Haymaker is a sports bar off Manor Road with a large patio and more TVs than you can count (inside and out). There’s a pretty solid menu of burgers, wings, and sandwiches, plus shareable bites like poutine that aren’t as easy to find in Austin. They also have pretty affordable drink specials every night of the week.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

