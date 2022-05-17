ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Beatnic

By Kenny Yang
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everything at Beatnic, a fast casual mini-chain formerly known as By Chloe, is vegan—and the kitchen doesn't try to trick you into thinking that you're eating meat by using ingredients labeled...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Le Piano

Just off of the Morse Red Line is Le Piano, a Rogers Park jazz bar with live performances from local musicians Tuesdays through Sunday. In addition to cocktails and wine, they serve food, with dishes like lamb chops, chicken with a tarragon wine sauce, and beignets for dessert. If you're in the mood for something special, they even have an item called a "Happy Ending"—a personal piano serenade from the owner of the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SoJu BBQ

Perfectly marinated meat, rice cake skewers covered in sweet and spicy gochujang, and tasty banchan are the reasons we come to Soju. This casual West Loop spot is open all day, and has a BBQ menu that includes all the hits: short rib, bulgogi, kalbi, fire chicken, pork belly, and brisket. This spot is also only a few blocks from the United Center, and one of the only nearby options that actually has great food. It’s also a fun place. They have an energetic hip hop playlist and a full bar with beer and soju.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Calabama At EEEEEATSCON

Calabama is a weekend-only pop-up that operates out of an apartment in East Hollywood where the pick-up system literally involves a bucket drop from a top-floor fire escape. It’s a thrillingly hilarious experience, but make no mistake, the reason you’re really there is the tremendous breakfast sandwich. Stuffed with fluffy eggs, bacon, and avocado, it’s basically the world’s greatest breakfast grilled cheese - and that’s a superlative that should get absolutely everyone out of bed on a Sunday morning. Also, the chef makes her own excellent hot sauce that’s available by the bottle as well.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taco Sweets

Ice cream tacos are the perfect answer to the question, “How can I fit more tacos into my life?” At Taco Sweets, you can build your own if you’re feeling up to it, and finally live out your childhood dream of building a waffle-cone taco with strawberry ice cream, Cap’n Crunch cereal, and Sour Patch Kids. We usually go with one of their pre-vetted combos, like the S’more Lovin’ taco with vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips, marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate syrup. Find them at the Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Eating Meat#Burger#Food Drink
The Infatuation

Baiten

Tamari Bar, a.k.a. one of the best spots in town for sashimi, dumplings, and marinated Wagyu cooked on a sizzling hot rock, unveiled a soft serve operation known as Baiten. Whereas other spots in town obsess over inventive base flavors, Baiten sticks with a classic, mellow vanilla—and gets wild with the toppings instead. You'll find syrups ranging from black sesame to thick mango jelly, sundaes involving mochi and cookies, and iced hoji latte floats. We like to keep it simple with their matcha syrup, which is deeply bracing and counteracts the sweetness pretty perfectly.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Obelix

If you’re wondering where the name Obelix comes from, the inspiration behind this River North restaurant is a French cartoon character who is a sculptor with an insatiable appetite. And while you can leave your chisel at home, you should probably come here hungry because Obelix’s menu is full of fantastic French food. Like its sister restaurant Le Bouchon, you'll find classics like French onion soup and poulet roti with buttery potato gratin. But some of the most memorable dishes are the ones that fuse French tradition with other international flavors—from their steak tartare with a spicy and pungent shio kombu, to their impressively complex foie gras taco (aka foie-co). Combining a white-tablecloth experience with pulsating hip-hop music, dinner here makes for an exciting group meal or date night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Do Eat

Do Eat has solved the two-person Korean BBQ conundrum. This little spot in Bridgeport is one of the only Korean BBQ restaurants where you can try a bunch of meats without an entire butcher’s case on your table. It’s also quite affordable.The kalbi-for-two includes short rib, bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, chicken, rice, and veggies for $38. Each table has a charcoal grill and a hood (so the small space doesn’t get super smoky) and the friendly servers will help your meal along without hovering. They don’t have it posted online, but if you wanted to reserve a grill instead of walking in, you can call the restaurant to make reservations.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Archie’s Cafe

Archie’s Cafe is a casual Rogers Park spot that feels less like a restaurant and more like hanging out at a friend's house where what you eat is determined by whatever happens to be in the fridge that day. Certain nights are devoted to pizza or pasta, while on weekends it functions as a breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot where you're as likely to find yourself sipping on a White Claw with a breakfast sandwich as grabbing a beer with tacos.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Mighties

Mighties, in The Market Line, comes from the teams behind Wildair and Ends Meat. Their burgers are outrageously beefy in all the right ways, with thick grass-fed patties sourced from upstate New York. There are a few different varieties to choose from, but you should go with the double-patty Mighties burger with chopped onions, special sauce, and cheese. This is the best way to appreciate the excellent quality of the meat, as there aren’t too many toppings to distract from the big, charred disks of beef (which come medium). Despite being run by people behind some of our favorite restaurants in NYC, Mighties is never too busy—which means you can stop by on a whim, grab a burger and crispy fries, and set up shop next door at The Grand Delancey and wash everything down with a beer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Semma At EEEEEATSCON

NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Vegetarian highlights include a crispy uttappam filled with seasonal root vegetables, crunchy, chili-flecked Mangalore cauliflower, and a masala-potato-filled gunpowder dosa that tastes like cheese even though there’s none present. No meal at Semma would be quite right, however, without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the vat of tender venison drenched in a dark brown gravy that tastes like clove and smoke, as well as the Goanese oxtail made with ample amounts (i.e., just enough) green cardamom and cumin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Ida's Nearabout

Ida's Nearabout is a neighborhood bar in Sunnyside with taxidermy, brick walls, dim lights, and lots of whiskey. They serve plenty of food like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and tater tots, and the cocktails—such as the passionfruit daiquiri and the lemon-basil-vodka drink—are surprisingly delicious here. We suggest you enjoy one on the back patio. Despite being about 50 feet from Queens Boulevard, the backyard feels quiet and residential. It's surrounded by walls covered in fake ivy, and there are around 10 tables where you can hang out and eat mozzarella sticks.
QUEENS, NY
The Infatuation

Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Haymaker

Haymaker is a sports bar off Manor Road with a large patio and more TVs than you can count (inside and out). There’s a pretty solid menu of burgers, wings, and sandwiches, plus shareable bites like poutine that aren’t as easy to find in Austin. They also have pretty affordable drink specials every night of the week.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Besharam

At the back of Besharam, there’s a mural of a woman. She looks like someone who recently just told a wild story of a random connection she made at late night roller disco. The full account exists on the internet somewhere as an extended Twitter thread. Variations of this woman are all over the restaurant’s plates marked with sayings like, “Spicy Food Is For Spicy Girls” and “Hot Chai, Cold Revenge.”
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lady Byrd Cafe

If a wave of deja vu hits you at Lady Byrd Cafe, that's OK. This daytime cafe in Echo Park used to be Pollen, and not a lot has changed. Hidden on one of the neighborhood's quieter streets, Lady Byrd is a serene, charming garden—benches and tables come with wool blankets for your lap, trees rest in the background, and there are private glass greenhouses. They’re a pandemic invention, see-through tents that can comfortably seat up to six people. The brunch heavy hitters are all here, like eggs benedict, lemon poppyseed pancakes, and frittatas, plus a few heartier lunch dishes like spaghetti bolognese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hi Felicia

If the word “pretentious” comes to mind when you think of fine dining, Hi Felicia is here to change that. This supper club used to be a pop-up that operated out of a backyard in Oakland. And at their new Uptown Oakland brick-and-mortar, the warm, dinner party energy hasn’t changed—think handwritten name tags on each table, eclectic paintings all over the walls, and a staff you’ll be on a first-name basis with by the time dessert arrives. The 12-course menu ($195) showcases dishes that lean mostly Mexican, with a twist: you’ll eat duck confit wet burritos, sopes topped with a hefty scoop of caviar, and a cashew-based queso that we still think about hourly. It’s an experience you won’t want to end, and it’s not just because of the excellent parade of dishes that land in front of you—a meal here makes you feel like you’re a part of something special.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

Sanguich De Miami At EEEEEATSCON

If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

MILA

Lincoln Road is not synonymous with the best of Miami food, and that’s putting it kindly. There are more appetizing things to eat inside the street’s Sketchers store than in most of the area’s insufferably touristy, hookah smoke-filled spots. But Mila, an untz-untz see-and-be-seen rooftop restaurant, stands...
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Cicatriz At EEEEEATSCON

From Mexico City and in partnership with Don Julio, Cicatriz is serving up a menu with a contemporary take on Mexican inspired dishes. The restaurant focuses on local Mexican products while incorporating new flavors, fresh energy, and international appeal. Cicatriz's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Roasted carrots with purslane and salsa macha...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy