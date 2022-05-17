ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rand Paul's objection to Ukraine aid latest fight against government spending

By AUSTIN DENEAN
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Congress is still laboring to pass a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine after objections from Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul derailed hopes for a swift approval last week with demands for more oversight of the funds. The package was set to glide through...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Chuck Schumer
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Government Spending#Republican#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy