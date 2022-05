TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed legislation backed by Senator Marshall to address the national infant formula shortage for families who use WIC. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 20, the Senate unanimously passed crucial legislation he co-sponsored to address the national baby formula shortage. He said the legislation is aimed at families who participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO