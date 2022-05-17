ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rand Paul's objection to Ukraine aid latest fight against government spending

By AUSTIN DENEAN
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Congress is still laboring to pass a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine after objections from Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul derailed hopes for a swift approval last week with demands for more oversight of the funds. The package was set to glide through...

Rand Paul Brings Putin's Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

At the core of Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine is the notion of sovereignty — and in particular, whether Ukraine deserves it. Ukrainians, and the vast majority of people and governments in the rest of the world, say it does. Russia, which invaded the country in late February in an attempt to overthrow its government and make it into a subservient vassal state, says it doesn't. Apparently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul also believes Ukraine isn't a state, based on this head-scratching exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
