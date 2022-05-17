ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis has new ride options to get around parking-strained downtown

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWoRS_0fhQDI1s00

Annapolis is a thriving city in the summer.

However, more tourists means more strain on an already parking-strained city.

Annapolis has partnered with Via and Bird for a new way to get around, since parking is an even bigger problem.

The Hillman Garage on Main Street is closed for construction, and the project is expected to take 14 months.

The city has electric bikes, electric scooter, trolleys and more.

RELATED: Annapolis extends outdoor dining, fueling parking concerns

Outdoor dining extended? Annapolis residents say bill is fueling parking issues

All you need to do is download the Annapolis Go app.

“The via mobility app, which is an on demand app, for $2 you can go anywhere around the city," Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. "That mobility app is part of the budget for the garage. So, it's included. It doesn't come directly from the taxpayers. It's paid from the deal we have done on the garage.”

MORE: Hillman Parking Garage closing for renovations

After you download, the app the first two rides are free.

Mayor Buckley said this is all about changing our habits.

“The idea is to create new habits with different mobility,” Mayor Buckley said. “Make the mobility part of the fun you have when you visit the city of Annapolis and you want to do it again with your family, your friends, with your kids, with your partner.”

This new ride possibilities come at a perfect time of the year when the breeze of the Severn River is pleasant and Annapolis is in full swing on the water and throughout the town.

“Slower, in a trolley, on a bike, walking, all those things are a great way to see the city,” Buckley said.

Comments / 1

Related
Eye On Annapolis

UPDATED: City of Annapolis Restricts Bird Scooters From Public Housing Communities

UPDATE 2: 5/20/2022 3:10 pm. From Melissa Maddox-Evans, the program was proposed to HACA as a City-sponsored program. HACA does not have the maintenance capability to monitor the vehicles on their property. However, all HACA properties are right next to City Streets, so HACA residents should have access. Maddox-Evans also said that the Bird representative said that Bird chose the geofenced areas partially based on the prior bike-share program. Bird also told HACA that this was a start and that they would evaluate where to expand. We have reached out to Bird for more information.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Severn, MD
Annapolis, MD
Traffic
chesapeakefamily.com

Great Weekend Things to Do: May 20-22

Day Out With Thomas. $23.00 – $35.00. 5 p.m. B & O Railroad Museum, Baltimore. Maryland Ornithological Society Annual Convention. A weekend full of birding field trips with Naturalist Guides all around Southern Maryland. There will be field trips, speakers, a poster session, raffle, photo contest, and the social. Prince Frederick. choosecalvert.com.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WTOP

Evolving Annapolis Town Center adds 3 more big retailers

The repositioning of Annapolis Town Center, operated by Trademark Property Company, has signed on three more big national retail chains. Designer eyeglass chain Warby Parker will open a store there this summer. Pottery Barn opens later this year, as does a Williams Sonoma store. Renovations at Annapolis Town Center include...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Buckley
Wbaltv.com

Eastbound lanes of Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopen after crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The eastbound lanes on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge were blocked Saturday morning due to a crash. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, paramedics were called to the scene. Anne Arundel County fire officials said crews were called around 8 a.m. to the Bay Bridge for a...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks. The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Rabid Fox Found In Severna Park, Health Department Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rabid Red Fox has been found near a residential community in Severna Park, and officials are looking for any residents who may have come into contact with the animal, the Anne Arundel County Health Department said. The fox was found on May 18 near the Chatham Hills Community and tested positive for rabies, the agency said. Anyone who may have come into contact with the fox near the intersection of Blackshire Road and Manning Court is asked to contact the health department by calling 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut. Rabies is potentially fatal but can be treated with injections.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Trolleys#Electric Scooter#Via And Bird
vnexplorer.net

See the best and wildest 2022 Preakness fashion statements

Preakness Stakes Horse Race — Niki Rogers, of Annapolis, Md., wears a decorative hat prior to the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) 2/13 SLIDES © File photo. Preakness Stakes Horse Race —...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland will deploy up to $198 million in federal small business relief through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Maryland was the first state in the nation to submit its SSBCI deployment plan to the United States Treasury Department, and today was one of the first five states … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief" The post Governor Hogan announces $198 million in small business relief appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy