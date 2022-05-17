ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Henrietta Lack's family suing Thermo Fisher for selling HeLa cells

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpHyU_0fhQCitH00

This morning there was a hearing on a lawsuit filed against pharmaceutical company Thermo Fisher over selling HeLa cells.

The first immortal cell line has a complicated history.

They've been a vital asset in modern medicine. A prime example of civil and medical rights violation and a constant burden for one family in particular.

They're named after Henrietta Lacks, the 31-year-old black woman they were taken from in the 1950's, without her consent.

The Lacks family is attempting to sue Thermo Fisher for profiting off the tissue despite knowing its unjust origin.

"We're here today in what we believe is a landmark race dealing with medical racism. We intend to tell the court that the HeLa cells were not derived from Hennrietta Lacks. The HeLa cells are Henrietta Lacks," said attorney Ben Crump.

Thermo Fisher has moved to try and dismiss the case.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy