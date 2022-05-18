ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox and Royals split doubleheader

By DAVID SMALE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8ObJ_0fhQCOQr00

Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The White Sox won the first game 3-0.

Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He struck out a career high nine batters and didn’t walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings.

Singer was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader, but it was much bigger than a spot start.

“That was one of those when they come back they want to show you something,” manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s exactly how you’re supposed to handle it. Every opportunity you get up here is special. He came back with a purpose.”

A normally stoic Singer smiled more than usual.

“It felt good,” he said. “The team was unbelievable. I felt like all three pitchers were there.

“I wanted to go out there and obviously do well, more for the team than anything.”

Josh Staumont earned his third save in five chances.

While Matheny would not promise another start for Singer, he did not shy away from how big this outing could be for the former first-round pick.

“He looked like a completely different pitcher,” Matheny said. “This could be one of those days that changes his career.”

Davis Martin (0-1) made his debut and was equally impressive. He allowed just one run on five hits in five innings, walking one and striking out seven.

The Royals finally capitalized in the second inning after going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the first game. Emmanuel Rivera led off the inning with a double and scored on a Michael A. Taylor double into left field.

The Royals got another run in the sixth on M.J. Melendez’s first career home run, a 425-foot blast to right center.

“It was late in the game and we were up by one, I was trying to find a way to get on base,” Melendez said. “I’ve seen some balls hit really hard and not go out. I think the nighttime helped a little bit. It was a great feeling.”

The White Sox got a run in the eighth, but left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out Josh Harrison as he tried to score from second on a single.

The White Sox won the first game behind clutch hitting by Jose Abreu and working around Kansas City offensive threats. Abreu’s two-out, two-run double keyed a three-run fifth inning.

“We only scored three ourselves,” manager Tony La Russa said. “The way I was taught to look at it is ‘What did they have to hit?’ If you don’t get pitches to hit, you don’t hit them. There were very few mistakes made in RBI situations.”

TRANSACTION

White Sox: Selected the contract of RHP Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte. He made his Major League debut. They also added RHP Kyle Crick as the 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader. The White Sox placed RHP Michael Kopech on the paternity list. To make room for Martin on the 40-man roster, the White Sox moved LHP Garrett Crochet to the 60-day IL.

Royals: added RHP Brady Singer as the 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader. Between games of the doubleheader, the Royals placed C Salvador Perez on the 10-day Injured List with a left thumb sprain. C Sebastian Rivero was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

UP NEXT

The White Sox and Royals will play the fourth game of a five-game series. The White Sox will start RHP Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA) against Zach Greinke (0-2, 3.52 ERA) of the Royals.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sport

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Roman Quinn on Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. Quinn is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Odubel Herrera is shifting to center field in place of Quinn while Kyle Schwarber moves out to left and hits third. Garrett Stubbs is taking Quinn's place in the lineup to start at catcher and hit eighth. J.T. Realmuto is at designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies in MLB debut on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Serven will make his MLB debut on Wednesday and catch for left-hander Kyle Freeland. Serven will bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. The...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

White Sox Bats Remain Impotent in 6-2 Loss to Royals

Win one, lose one has been the story lately for the Chicago White Sox, who can’t seem to stay above .500. The loss column grew Wednesday night as the Sox dropped the fourth of a five-game set in Kansas City by a score of 6-2. Lucas Giolito labored in his return from the COVID Related injured list and the White Sox offense remained relatively dormant. Sox hitters have one walk in their last two games.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas sitting Wednesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Ildemaro Vargas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Wil Crowe and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Andrelton Simmons is replacing Vargas at shortstop and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Simmons for 8.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100 salary.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Kyle Crick
Person
Vince Velasquez
ABC News

ABC News

650K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy