65-year-old Nancy Kiel Beaver dead after a bicycle accident in Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 65-year-old Nancy Kiel Beaver as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Wichita Falls. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of Sisk Road and Southwest Parkway at about 7:41 a.m. in response to a bicycle accident. The preliminary reports showed that a pickup truck and a bicycle were involved in the collision [...]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO