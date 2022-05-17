PGA Tour 2022: PGA Championship betting preview

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scottie Scheffler smiles on the ninth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

I suppose in a world of name, image, likeness and general athlete empowerment, golf was bound to get into the mix somehow.

For the PGA Tour, it is all about the opportunity to earn a living playing the sport and whether there should be restrictions on where they do it, like say in the Middle East or in the U.S. This is all evolving in real-time, too. We are probably going to continue to hear more about it over the course of the weekend and beyond.

As you see below, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are at the top of the odds table and you don't often get co-favorites.

While Phil Mickelson is nowhere to be seen Tiger Woods is competing this weekend and some sportsbooks have him as their biggest liability. I suppose it would be so Tiger to win yet another Major but nobody is expecting that to happen.

You might get to see more of Woods than expected because he is in the same group as Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. The latter two have legit aspirations and abilities to win the event.

Event Info

Dates: May 19-22

Location: Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Purse: $12,000,000

Top Odds

Scottie Scheffler 11-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Will Zalatoris 30-1

Bets to Consider

Jordan Spieth (20-1)

Spieth is very interesting this week. This is the one Major he has not won in his career, but he has used the time since missing the cut at the Masters to find his game. Since then he has won the Heritage and nearly won the Byron Nelson last week. He is in great form.

Alex Noren (125-1)

Noren finished strong last week at the Byron Nelson. The Swede also played his "college ball" in Oklahoma so he should be more than comfortable enough to compete well this week. He has never won the PGA Tour but that is what makes him a sleeper.

Cam Smith (20-1)

This may be my favorite value play of the week. Scheffler is getting all the buzz right now but if you go back just a few more weeks it was Smith that was burning up the tour. He has two wins already this season and finished third at the Masters. He is looking for his first Majors win so there could be extra value there until he gets one.

Shane Lowry (30-1)

Lowry was tied with Smith for third at the Masters and some of his best results have been in the biggest events. That includes a win in the Open Championship in 2019 and a second-place finish at the U.S. Open a few years before that. He has three top-3 finishes in his last six events.

Colin Morikawa Top Ten (+220)

Morikawa already has a couple of Majors wins under his belt, including the 2020 PGA Championship. He has become of the most consistent players in Majors with five Top-10 finishes over the last couple of years.