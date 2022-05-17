ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster For Children 5 And Older

By Nadeem Sarwar
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In its latest Emergency Use Authorization update, the U.S. FDA says children as young as 5 years old can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 3

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Pfizer Booster#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Eua#The U S Fda
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Meth: How long does it stay in the system?

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant drug that can cause serious health consequences. Long-term meth use can cause memory loss, aggression, drug-induced episodes, and severe dental problems. In the United States, the law classifies meth as a Schedule II drug, and about 2.6 million people reported using it in 2019. Meth...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

SlashGear

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy