Mike Meyers, a 69-year-old resident of Andover, found a way to use town meeting to voice his displeasure with the way his community is being run. Meyers gathered enough signatures to call a special town meeting Tuesday night where he put forward six articles to rein in the power of town officials, particularly Town Manager Andrew Flanagan. Two of the articles passed, despite warnings from town officials that they were illegal, and four went down to defeat.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO