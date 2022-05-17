ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, CO

Dillon seeks applicants for Economic Development Advisory Committee

By Luke Vidic
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Dillon is seeking applicants for its Economic Development Advisory Committee. It oversees the town’s commercial development and attempts to improve and protect the town’s economic health. The committee has five at-large...

Summit Daily News

Dillon seeks applicants for council seat

The Dillon Town Council is seeking its seventh member by an appointment process. Applicants may submit a letter of interest and qualifications to the Dillon Town Clerk via email at astuckey@townofdillon.com, or via letter sent to P.O. Box 8, Dillon, CO, 80435. The deadline for applications is June 1 at 5 p.m.
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

County Commons: Getting colder

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible. Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Dillon, CO
Government
City
Dillon, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue speaks on a panel about the state of Colorado’s mental health safety net

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Russell Goodman’s name. Coloradan Russell Goodman knew his daughter wasn’t doing well. It was 2017 and there wasn’t any snow on the ground. While Goodman doesn’t remember the exact date, he does remember the night he spent hours helping his 16-year-old daughter. He tried, desperately, to keep her alive but he knew she needed more help than he could give.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for April 2022

Judith Mae Johnson was born April 4 to Kristi and Cody Johnson of Hartsel. Charlie Jo Black was born April 11 to Amanda and Zack Black of Alma. Jacob David Ryan was born April 14 to Danielle and Jonathan Ryan of Buena Vista. Liam Moran Rodriguez was born April 14...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 positive case rate takes a leap

Summit County’s COVID-19 seven-day incidence rate jumped from last week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 155 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up from last week which had an incidence rate of 100 cases per 100,000 people. From Wednesday, May 11, to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history May 20, 1922: Roads begin to open as people plan for activities

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 20, 1922. A force of snow shovelers left early yesterday morning and again this morning for Hoosier Pass. They aim to open the highway to the top. Their first trip resulted in finding large snowdrifts at the Governor Mine and occasional drifts ranging from 3 to 5 five in thickness to the forks of the road. Then it was a continuous drift as far as they were able to get. They reached the foot of Ford hill the first day with the help of horses.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
#The Town Council
Summit Daily News

Ruby Ranch, Frisco likely to see transformative fuel mitigation projects

Homeowners have the power to prevent wildfires, and many in Ruby Ranch, Frisco, Keystone, and Breckenridge are one step closer to mitigating the risks. The Summit County Wildfire Council approved several projects across the county Thursday. The council, comprised of town councilors, fire fighters, homeowners-association officials and residents voiced support...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Support-focused programs at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office aim to reduce mental health illness, recidivism

For over two years now, the Summit County Sheriff’s Department has attempted to craft a novel police force. One that operates in the space where mental health struggles and and law enforcement collide. The department’s Systemwide Mental Assessment Response Team program, locally called SMART, has handled thousands of calls...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Countywide Clean Up Day rescheduled due to heavy snow in the forecast

The towns of Frisco, Dillon, Breckenridge, Silverthorne and Blue River are rescheduling Countywide Town Clean Up Day. Events at each town were originally planned for Saturday, May 21. The postponement is due to heavy snow anticipated in the forecast, and the day is now set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Susan Knopf: Appliance romance

Sunday I cut up my wilted Mother’s Day flowers and put them in my Lomi, along with some used tea bags, vegetable peelings and some plant clippings. Monday I had new compost. I remember when I got my first washer and dryer. No more trips to the laundromat. No more quarters to hoard. Laundry bliss. I could put in a wash load when I got home from work. I could put it in the dryer after dinner. I could fold the laundry while watching TV. Laundry nirvana.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Reconnecting Vail Pass

At 10,622 feet elevation, Vail Pass is well known to Colorado drivers and visitors as an amazingly scenic route skirting the southern Gore Range. Construction of this iconic transportation corridor in the late 1970s was a remarkable achievement and marked a turning point in the interstate’s construction from Denver to Utah. Amid growing environmentalism across the nation, the interstate’s design over Vail Pass incorporated environmental and aesthetic considerations for the first time. This shift in mindset resulted in the construction of naturalized and landscaped retaining walls, erosion control measures to protect streams, colors that blended into the landscape, and sculpted bridges to span natural drainages in the interstate’s path.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County dance studios show off local talent in spring recitals

With spring skiing mostly over, attention can now turn to other sports and athletes in the community. Particularly, dance. Two Summit County dance studios — Alpine Dance Academy and Altitude Performing Arts — are both having spring recitals this weekend in Breckenridge. The evenings will blend styles with diverse programming to entertain all.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Dr. Rita Baumgartner, works to inspire others

The anatomy of the hand is so intricate, that just 1 mm change in the length of a ligament or tendon can drastically affect its function. It’s these kinds of details that drew Dr. Rita Baumgartner, a fellowship trained orthopedic hand, wrist and elbow surgeon at Panorama Summit Orthopedics, into the specialty. But it’s working together with a variety of people that led her to first become a physician.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of May 22

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats:. Belvedere, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Fluffy, 6...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get out and play with Lake Dillon Theatre Co., Broken Compass Brewing and more

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Did you enjoy that recent warmer weather, at least when the wind wasn’t trying to blow you down? I was going to write how it now feels like summer in Summit County. However, it appears that winter has resurfaced for another cold snap to bring a mix of snow and rain.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

