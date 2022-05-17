Dillon seeks applicants for Economic Development Advisory Committee

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 20, 1922. A force of snow shovelers left early yesterday morning and again this morning for Hoosier Pass. They aim to open the highway to the top. Their first trip resulted in finding large snowdrifts at the Governor Mine and occasional drifts ranging from 3 to 5 five in thickness to the forks of the road. Then it was a continuous drift as far as they were able to get. They reached the foot of Ford hill the first day with the help of horses.

