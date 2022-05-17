Apple Just Figured Out A Killer Use-Case For AR

Differentiating Google Wallet from Google Pay can get tricky given the various changes both services had undergone over the years. Google first introduced its Wallet app in 2011, as a way for users to digitally store credit or debit card credentials in one place. Doing so would then allow users to pay for goods by simply tapping their NFC-enabled smartphones in retail stores that supported it. Within a couple of years after the launch of Google Wallet, Google allowed non-NFC smartphones to use the app by adding a feature that let users with a linked bank account transfer money to others (via The Verge).

