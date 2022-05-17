Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey faces 60-day ban for prohibited drug
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
It is a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Harvey’s 60-day suspension is retroactive to April 29, 2022.
Harvey hasn’t pitched in a game for the Orioles this season.
Last year, he sported a 6.27 ERA with a 6-14 record.
