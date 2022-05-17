ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EC health department seeks dog following bite at park

By Leader-Telegram Staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced on Tuesday that it is seeking assistance in locating a dog that reportedly bit a woman around 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Otter Creek Dog Park in Eau Claire.

The dog — described as a large, mountain dog-type with long, black fur — appeared to be without an owner, a news release stated.

According to the release, the health department is seeking the dog in order to determine its health and rabies status. If anyone has information about this animal, they should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

For more information about rabies exposures and what to do if you are bitten by an animal, visit the health department website at rabies.echealthdepartment.org.

