Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sits against southpaw

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
The benches cleared during the New York Yankees' 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. After the game, White Sox manager Tony La Russa accused Josh Donaldson of the Yankees of directing "a racist comment" at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson. Anderson elaborated, saying Donaldson called him "Jackie," which Anderson interpreted as a reference to Jackie Robinson, the pioneering Hall of Famer who integrated Major League Baseball in 1947:
Tatis (wrist) has begun fieldng slowly rolled grounders, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been working out at the Padres' complex in Arizona while the team is on the road, and he recently began fielding light grounders that are rolled to him. However, he still has not been cleared to catch a ball from any distance with his glove hand, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to start swinging a bat. The latter is of particular importance, as San Diego has acknowledged that a timetable for Tatis to return won't be available until he clears that hurdle.
Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
Marte is expected to play Saturday and Sunday against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Eyebrows were raised when the Diamondbacks gave Marte the day off Friday. He had missed games Tuesday and Wednesday with a sore left hand but returned to play Thursday. Apparently, the club was being cautious in not wanting the second baseman to make back-to-back starts after having just returned from injury.
Franco (quadriceps) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco tweaked his right quad in the top of the 13th inning Friday, and he'll be held out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench is uncertain, but Taylor Walls will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez enters the lineup as the designated hitter.
Lakins was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Friday, retroactive to May 12, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Lakins was sent down Thursday, but he'll have his option reversed after being placed on the injured list. He'll be sidelined until at least late May, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL.
Brujan will sit Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He has been the primary beneficiary of Brandon Lowe's back injury, as he'd started five straight games prior to Friday's contest. Brujan's done very little with his 30 plate appearances this season, hitting .111/.200/.185, but his 10.0 percent strikeout rate is encouraging and he's attempted three steals, albeit with only one successful robbery. Isaac Paredes will be the second baseman Friday.
LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
Verdugo exited Saturday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Verdugo was replaced defensively in the top of the second inning, as Franchy Cordero shifted to left field while Bobby Dalbec took over at first base. It's not yet clear whether Verdugo's illness is related to COVID-19, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
Rogers earned the save after allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk across 1.1 innings during Thursday's 2-0 win over the Phillies. He struck out two. Rogers entered with two outs in the eighth and allowed a two-out single to Kyle Schwarber that put runners on first and third. The left-hander closed the door on the Phillies' rally by getting Nick Castellanos to ground into a fielders choice. Rogers worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to notch his third multi-inning save and his 15th total of the season. The offseason acquisition has been nearly perfect for the Padres to start the season, blowing just one save in 16 attempts while sporting a 20:3 K:BB.
Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
Vogelbach will sit for the second straight game Saturday against St. Louis. It's no big surprise to see Vogelbach on the bench Saturday against lefty Matthew Liberatore. His off day Friday against Adam Wainwright was more surprising, as it marked the first time he'd been out of the lineup against a righty this season. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury or if he's simply not the preferred option at the moment. Whatever the reason, it will be Yoshi Tsutsugo as the designated hitter Saturday, with Michael Chavis starting at Tsutsugo's usual spot at first base.
