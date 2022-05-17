ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Josh Hammond: Claimed Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hammond was picked up off waivers by the Eagles on Tuesday,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady really does have a handshake problem: 'I had to chase him down'

Tom Brady may well be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but he's not always the greatest sport. That's what Ryan Fitzpatrick, one of Brady's longtime counterparts under center, indicated during a recent appearance on ESPN's "America's Caddie." Years after Brady's apparent aversion to certain postgame handshakes garnered national attention, Fitzpatrick said one of his favorite career memories is chasing down the seven-time Super Bowl champion to secure his own handshake.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule, win total: Predicting every game, record projection, opponents and much more

There are at least three things currently certain in life: death, taxes and the Dallas Cowboys needing to end their Super Bowl drought that is now older than humans who can legally rent a car, and none of those three things are any fun. With the unveiling of their complete NFL schedule in May, all eyes immediately zoom in on the must-see matchups to come this autumn and winter, but there's much more to it all than simply trying to win those five or six games, and that's saying the very least, because the barometer in Dallas reveals a ton of pressure in the air around and inside the walls of Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's best defenses, plus predicting the Cowboys' final record for the 2022 season

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can do it from anywhere in the country and right now, I'm in Miami. I'm here celebrating a friend's birthday and the only reason I'm mentioning that is because it's somewhat NFL-related: I'm hanging out with a bunch of Bengals fans and I would like you guys to know that their idea of fun was to spend last night re-watching every Bengals playoff win from the 2021 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game after confrontation at home plate

Benches cleared during Saturday's Chicago White Sox-New York Yankees game in the Bronx (CHW-NYY GameTracker) following a home-plate confrontation between Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and Josh Donaldson of the Yankees. Here's a look:. As you see, the benches emptied, but a brawl was avoided. Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson was particularly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Earns win Saturday

Cortes (3-1) earned the win Saturday after he tossed five innings, surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out seven against the White Sox. Cortes gave up a two-out, three-run homer to Jose Abreu in the top of the third frame, accounting for all the damage against him Saturday. After issuing eight walks over his previous two starts, Cortes has now produced back-to-back outings without a free pass. The 27-year-old still owns a masterful 1.80 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 45 innings in eight starts. He tentatively lines up to pitch next Thursday versus the Rays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Carson Wentz breaks silence on remarks from Colts' Jim Irsay, Commanders QB says they were 'out of left field'

Carson Wentz is shocked -- shocked, I tell you. The veteran quarterback is currently readying to take the field next NFL season for what will be his third team in as many seasons, after being traded to the Washington Commanders by the Indianapolis Colts in a move that preceded the latter striking a blockbuster deal to acquire former league MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. But despite having been shipped out of Indy only one year after arriving -- owner Jim Irsay presuming Wentz would be reborn from a reunion with Frank Reich -- Wentz is still surprised at Irsay's take on it all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Pitching Saturday's nightcap

Williams will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Williams made his second start of the season Tuesday and threw 65 pitches over four scoreless frames, and he'll take the mound again Saturday on three days rest. The 30-year-old should remain in the Mets' starting rotation for the foreseeable future given the injuries to Jacob deGrom (shoulder), Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps).
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains on bench

Vogelbach will sit for the second straight game Saturday against St. Louis. It's no big surprise to see Vogelbach on the bench Saturday against lefty Matthew Liberatore. His off day Friday against Adam Wainwright was more surprising, as it marked the first time he'd been out of the lineup against a righty this season. It's unclear if he's dealing with a minor injury or if he's simply not the preferred option at the moment. Whatever the reason, it will be Yoshi Tsutsugo as the designated hitter Saturday, with Michael Chavis starting at Tsutsugo's usual spot at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Grand slam in win

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's victory over the White Sox. The 33-year-old launched a grand slam off Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the second frame, capping off a five-run inning for the Yankees. LeMahieu now has three long balls on the season and the slam ended a 20-game homerless streak for him. After having four doubles over three games between May 10-May 12, he hadn't had an extra-base hit in six games prior to Saturday. LeMahieu has a .267/.349/.400 slash line over 135 at-bats in 2022, which is incredibly similar to his production from last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Williams: DFA'd by Giants

Williams was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday. The 25-year-old was sent down by the Giants in early May, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster with the team choosing to select Michael Papierski's contract Saturday. Over 10 games at Triple-A Sacramento, Williams hit .378 with four doubles, eight runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

