Warriors' Otto Porter: Off injury report

Porter (foot) is off the injury report for Wednesday's Game 1 against the...

Warriors absorb power punch from Luka Doncic, Mavs in Game 2, setting stage for Stephen Curry's knockout blow

SAN FRANCISCO -- You could see it coming before Game 2 even started. Shoot, you could see it coming before Game 1 even ended. The Dallas Mavericks were blown off the court in the first game of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, and you knew they would come out on Friday against the Golden State Warriors with a renewed focus, a better shooting touch and a vengeful, dangerous Luka Doncic.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 32 points in loss

Curry ended Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with 32 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes. Curry improved his stat line from Game 1, in which he scored 21 points, but his efforts...
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes for 15 in defeat

Thompson racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 126-117 victory over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Thompson scored 15 points for the second game in a row, but he wasn't efficient from...
Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with apparent injury

Ward was removed from Friday's game against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury after running into the wall in right field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward was examined by a trainer for a few minutes after making a difficult...
Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday

McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs. McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
Lightning's Corey Perry: Scores again in Game 2 win

Perry scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers. Perry opened the scoring on a first-period power play, deflecting a feed from Steven Stamkos past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old winger has two goals and an assist through the first two games of the series. Three of his four goals in the postseason have come on the power play.
Reds' Connor Overton: Scratched from Sunday's start

Overton is dealing with back soreness and won't make his scheduled start Sunday against Toronto, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Overton was scheduled to start in Sunday's series finale in Toronto, but Graham Ashcraft will step in to make his first major-league start. Overton has been effective early in 2022, as he's posted a 1.82 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 24.2 innings over four starts. However, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his next start or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to injured list

O'Neill will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. O'Neill has been sidelined for the last two games with a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half. The Cardinals will call up prospect Nolan Gorman to make his major-league debut Friday, while Corey Dickerson should see increased playing time in left field during O'Neill's absence.
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Mavericks score: Golden State overcomes 19-point deficit to comfortably beat Dallas in Game 3

The Dallas Mavericks owned a 19-point lead over the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter. Luka Doncic eclipsed the 40-point plateau while also contributing eight assists and five rebounds. In the end, it was not enough for the Mavericks to even their series with the Warriors in Game 2 at Chase Center as Stephen Curry and company took over in the second half to come away with a 126-117 victory to take a 2-0 series lead.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Getting leg checked out

Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
Bulls interested in acquiring Matisse Thybulle from 76ers, per report

If the Philadelphia 76ers look to trade defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle over the offseason, another playoff team in the Eastern Conference may be interested. The Chicago Bulls, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the postseason, have "known interest" in Thybulle, according to Sean Deveney. Thybulle, 25, has another year on his current contract, and he is eligible for an extension over the offseason.
Mets' Dominic Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup

Smith isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals. Although right-hander Dakota Hudson is starting for the Cardinals on Thursday, Smith will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale. J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Saturday

Maldonado will sit Saturday against the Rangers. Maldonado has handled a heavy workload behind the plate as usual this season despite the fact that he hasn't done much with his bat. He's hit .121/.206/.242, but his 29 games started as a catcher rank third in the league. Jason Castro will start in Maldonado's place Saturday.
Royals' Amir Garrett: Ejected from Thursday's matchup

Garrett was ejected from Thursday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Garrett had a balk called against him in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and was tossed from the game after saying something to the umpire at second base at the end of the inning. Prior to being ejected, the southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in one inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline, Garrett should be available for Friday's series opener against Minnesota.
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Flaherty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Flaherty has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a right shoulder injury, but he began throwing bullpen sessions early this month. Since the right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment before rejoining the major-league club, his shift to the 60-day injured list shouldn't impact his return timetable. Matthew Liberatore is slated to have his contract selected to make his major-league debut as the starter for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
