Corning, NY

Corning-Painted Post area voters head to the polls

By Kurt Martone
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ahead of Tuesday's 8 p.m. poll closure, voters in the Corning-area and across New York went to their polling places to cast their ballots for local school board elections. In Corning, there are four votes on the ballot. The first proposition is for the...

www.weny.com

NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Legislature Set to Approve Highway Funds

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New road projects are expected to be scheduled in Steuben County this year. The county is expected to approve $8.9 million in state funding from a variety of sources... Capital Highway Improvement Program -- $5.4 million. Extreme Winter Recovery -- $ 1 million. PaveNY -- $1.5...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Native Named New Geneva City Manager

Geneva’s next City Manager is a Lodi native, currently working as the Tompkins County Deputy County Administrator. Amie Hendrix has been selected to succeed Sage Gerling as city manager. In a news release from the city, Hendrix a South Seneca graduate, said “Growing up in nearby Seneca County I...
GENEVA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Town of Big Flats holds Bicentennial Celebration

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Town of Big Flats celebrated a big birthday, holding its Bicentennial Ceremony Saturday morning. Roughly a hundred people gathered at the Big Flats Community Center for a celebration full of food, youth activities, and live music. A dedication ceremony was held to honor the lasting impact Big Flats has had in Chemung County.
BIG FLATS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Judge Finalizes New York's Redrawn Congressional and State Senate Maps

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Corning, NY
State
New York State
Corning, NY
Government
NewsChannel 36

Max Della Pia announces run for special election

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- Tioga County resident Max Della Pia announced Friday morning his candidacy for the special election to fill Tom Reed's now-vacant seat in Congress. Max Della Pia is gunning to represent New York's 23rd Congressional District, in addition to his campaign already in progress for the mid-term elections. While he's seeking a two-year term in Congress, he's now running to fill that seat for the remainder of the current term, after Republican Congressman Tom Reed Resigned unexpectedly on May 10th.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County to Participate in STOP-DWI Campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County will be participating in New York's STOP-DWI campaign to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide campaign will be held on Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 27th until Tuesday, May 31st. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Section IV golfers qualify for States

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Section IV Golf Medalist Tournament was held at Mark Twain Golf Course over the last two days with 9 players qualifying for states, three of which are local student-athletes. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor's Jacob Banks finished in 5th place with a two-day score of 159. After recently...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Plans submitted for 15,000 sq. foot sports complex in Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board will review plans next week for a 15,000-square-foot kids’ sports complex recreational center to be built in the Town of Horseheads. In the agenda for the May 26 Planning Board meeting, the company Elmira Structures, Inc. applied to build the recreation center at a vacant lot […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott IBM Demolition Slated for June

Village of Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson spoke with FOX 40, about the demolition of the historic IBM factory in Endicott. While some sections of the industrial campus are still in use, all of the buildings north of North Street, across from the McKinely, will be demolished, after sitting vacant for several years.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Road projects in Steuben County expected throughout the year

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that new road projects across the county are expected to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. State funds will be allowed to the county Public Works Department to add the following paving projects to the summer schedule: County Route 119 – Cameron, 2.2 miles […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County releases information amid infant formula shortages

(WENY) -- As the national baby shortage continues to impact families, the Tompkins County Health Department wants to make sure people know where to turn for resources. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to help eligible families connect with the Tompkins County Women, Infants and Children Program, or WIC. Local health officials are sharing information with parents across Tompkins County on how to keep their babies fed.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Erie; Livingston; Ontario; Schuyler; Seneca; Steuben; Tompkins; Wyoming; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 259 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG ERIE LIVINGSTON ONTARIO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TOMPKINS WYOMING YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State and Rochester see highest gas prices ever recorded by AAA

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have reached their highest prices ever recorded by AAA. Rochester's regular unleaded prices broke the record on Thursday, at $4.840, and diesel prices broke the record on Wednesday, at $6.310. The statewide average gas prices also set a record for regular...
ROCHESTER, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Genesee; Livingston; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyoming County in western New York Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Erie County in western New York Western Livingston County in western New York Northern Allegany County in western New York Southeastern Genesee County in western New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklinville, or 21 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Pavilion, Arcade, Belfast and Cuba. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 7. Interstate 86 near exit 28, and between exits 30 and 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Sign of the Times? Endicott Posted Gas Price is Simply Too Much

Everyone expected gasoline prices to continue rising with Memorial Day weekend approaching but the prices posted in Endicott caused some people to do a double take. The sign at the soon-to-open Byrne Dairy & Deli on East Main Street on Thursday was displaying hard-to-believe prices of nearly 10 dollars a gallon for gas and diesel.
ENDICOTT, NY

