Altoona, PA

Altoona Library pet ferrets featured in national magazine

By Courtney Murphy
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The four beloved pet ferrets of the Altoona Area Public Library are making national headlines by being featured in the recent edition of the American Ferret Association magazine.

The four ferrets are considered ambassadors for the library as many people come to see them. They currently reside on the children’s floor of the library.

The magazine featured the pets on a three-page spread, talking about their lives and how they came to the library. Children’s Service Supervisor Kristy Wall said the magazine discovered them from their annual calendar.

Of the four ferrets, two belong to Wall. Draco is three years old. Maya is four years old and was a library donation. Apollo is three years old, and Juniper is two years old.

Wall said that children and families love playing with the ferrets when they visit. It’s also an opportunity to teach more about animals and how to handle them.

“I think it’s wonderful they represent all ferrets,” Wall said. “Ferrets are wonderful creatures, and people don’t know as much about them. So, it’s a great opportunity to educate people about how wonderful they are.”

Wall said she was not expecting a three-page spread in the magazine, and she looks forward to seeing the community's response.

