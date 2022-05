The Kiwanis Club learned more about the crime rates in Hopkinsville Thursday with a visit from Captain Adam Smith with the Hopkinsville Police Department. Captain Smith has served on the police department for 12 years and says a lot of things have changed in that time, including the ever-evolving crime rate and incident trends throughout the city. He says crime all of types went up in 2021 as compared to 2020, but he thinks that was to be expected as the world moved past the COVID-19 pandemic.

