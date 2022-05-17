ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA warns against making homemade baby formula amidst shortage

By Jennifer Bullock
 4 days ago

(WCMH) — A Better Call 4 alert for parents and caregivers of young children.

You’ve surely seen or heard by now that inflation, supply chain issues, and product recalls have led to a shortage of baby formula across the U.S.

That shortage is sending many families scrambling for ways to feed their babies, and some are getting creative , even trying to make formula themselves.

Now, many parents are turning to social media, seeking advice from Facebook groups, and finding recipes online for homemade formulas, some dating back to the 1960s.

But in a post on its website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “strongly advises” parents against making their own baby formula, adding that it can seriously harm your child.

While formula sold in stores is generally regulated to ensure there are enough nutrients, the FDA said that may not be the case with the versions made at home. Potential problems with homemade formulas include contamination, as well as the lack of or inadequate amounts of critical nutrients.

The FDA said that can lead to serious issues, like severe nutritional imbalances or foodborne illnesses, both of which can be life-threatening.

The FDA also states it has recently received reports of hospitalized infants suffering from hypocalcemia, or low calcium, that had been fed homemade infant formula.

So far, none have been reported at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

If you’re a parent or caregiver, there are some other, safer options to try to make sure your baby is fed.

See what the FDA has to say about it here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

