Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park Police to Start Park Patrols Following Third Brookdale Park Incident

ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Park police stopped a suspicious vehicle late Monday night at Brookdale Park, the third incident at that park in less than a week. According to police, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the park at about...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 1

Bring Me The News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in north Minneapolis left one man with life-threatening injuries Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m. Callers stated that a man was in the front yard of a house yelling that he had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two People Killed in Robbinsdale Drive-By Shooting

Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale that happened right in the middle of Bottineau Boulevard. The incident, which happened near the intersection of County Road 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) and 36th Avenue, shut down the city’s busiest street for hours. “Another car pulled up and started...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Student Who Was Reported Missing Is Found Dead

Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of Minnesota student who had been reported missing was found dead on Wednesday. Austin Retterath, 19, was last seen on May 8 near East River Road and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Police searched the area and concentrated their efforts near the Franklin Avenue Bridge. On Wednesday, authorities found his body in the Mississippi River. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Seriously Injured After 3-Story Fall At Fruen Mill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Man dies after being shot during domestic dispute in Saint Paul

A man died hours after being shot during a domestic dispute in Saint Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Friday morning. A woman called 911 at about 12:15 a.m. and told dispatchers in the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Fleeing Police Kills 1, Seriously Hurts Another In Brooklyn Park Crash

Originally published on May 15. Updated with info from Osseo police, victim’s ID. BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A man trying to flee police crashed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park, killing an innocent person in the process and seriously injuring another. According to Osseo police, an officer was conducting a routine check at a car wash when a motorist sped out of one of the wash bays and fled the scene. Police say the officer did not pursue the vehicle, but notified dispatch to alert Brooklyn Park police that the speeding vehicle was headed into the city. The officer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

