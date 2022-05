The U.S. Department of Justice sued billionaire casino magnate Steve Wynn in a lawsuit seeking to compel him to register as a foreign agent of the Chinese government. In 2017, Wynn—who oversaw the construction and development of a luxury resort in Chinese-controlled Macau—allegedly did the bidding of China and the country’s vice minister of public security Sun Lijun by exploiting his connections to then-President Donald Trump.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO