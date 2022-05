OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – New technology is giving bus passengers in wheelchairs and mobility scooters independence in Oshkosh. GO Transit, which provides the public transportation service in the Oshkosh area, unveiled new Quantum securement technology on all of its buses Thursday. The technology gives riders the ability to secure themselves into place with a push of a button, without the help of the driver.

