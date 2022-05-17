ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

10 healthcare AI startups to watch

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

ACTIV Surgical ($102 million) Alife Health ($32 million) Curai Health ($38 million) Insilico...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Zero-trust email crucial to healthcare IT security, cybersecurity experts say

Healthcare is one of the most highly targeted industries for cyberattacks, according to SonicWall's 2022 Cyber Threat Report. The majority of ransomware attacks begin with email as the entry point. During an April webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by HIPAA-compliant email service Paubox, two cybersecurity experts from Paubox — CEO Hoala Greevy and customer success manager Alayna Parker — discussed why the security model "zero-trust email" is a critical component in healthcare cybersecurity strategies.
TECHNOLOGY
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

19 top innovating healthcare marketing leaders

Nineteen healthcare marketers hailing from a range of organizations, including Blue Shield of California and Northwell Health, have been honored with the Clio Health Innovators award, recognizing the creative drive and innovative spirit held by each leader. The list is the first of its kind for Muse by Clio and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Stanford's CIO: Start with small data

Healthcare delivery is at a crossroads. Hospitals across the U.S. are experiencing physician, nurse and labor shortages. Patients are also fed up with the traditional healthcare delivery model and looking for more convenient, personalized and streamlined ways to engage with their clinicians. Virtual care and remote patient monitoring are a good first step to meet the goals of patients and providers, but much more is possible.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
beckershospitalreview.com

9 facts that illustrate Epic's dominance

1. More than 250 million patients have an electronic record in Epic. 2. In 2021, Epic gained 12,776 specialty hospital beds, the most of any EHR company, according to KLAS Research's "U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share 2021" report. 3. Epic has 32.9 percent of the hospital market share, KLAS found.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Telehealth provider changes name to reflect Walmart Health affiliation

Telehealth provider MeMD changed its name to reflect its affiliation with Walmart Health. MeMD will now be called Walmart Health Virtual Care, according to a May 19 press release. The name change is the final part of the company's acquisition by Walmart Health, which was initially announced on May 6,...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial and operational advantages of a medical device management program — 5 takeaways

During this time of critical staffing shortages, nurses still spend almost an hour each shift searching for equipment. This adds costs and takes nurses away from patient care. An effective medical device management program presents an often-overlooked opportunity to improve clinical staff satisfaction, reduce expenses and support quality care. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

The changing healthcare paradigm: CFO conversations about reducing financial risk amid uncertainty

Hospitals and health systems face multiple challenges, necessitating a fundamental change in the healthcare delivery paradigm. This shift to a consumer-driven approach to patient care that is higher in quality yet more efficient will in turn require a transformation in enterprise healthcare operations. At Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beckershospitalreview.com

Telemedicine organizations sound alarm on data privacy concerns in a post-Roe US

Telehealth organizations are building up their digital defenses to protect consumer data privacy in fear of state surveillance post-Roe, reported Politico May 20. In the case that the Supreme Court decides to end the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade, virtual care will become very important to those wishing to seek abortions, as many may travel across state lines to access virtual visits from their cars.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Lessons from Henry Ford Health's precision medicine journey

While many healthcare organizations have yet to realize the full promise of precision medicine, Henry Ford Health's Jeffries Center for Precision Medicine in Detroit has been a leader in providing access to comprehensive tumor genomic testing and associated clinical support for all patients. During an Illumina-sponsored workshop at the Becker's...
DETROIT, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

ISMP warns pharmacists of IV bag change

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices on May 17 issued an alert warning pharmacists of the risk of errors with a new presentation of potassium chloride concentrate from B. Braun. The company recently transitioned from packaging the concentrate in glass vials to plastic bags. ISMP said several pharmacists and pharmacy...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Gen Z, millennial workers prefer more recognition at work

Younger employees are more likely to wish to receive frequent recognition from managers and peers than older employees and are less likely to be satisfied with recognition levels, according to a May 18 Gallup report. Gallup and Workhuman surveyed 7,500 U.S. employees on their recognition experiences. Recognizing employees is an...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 new long COVID-19 study findings

Recent studies on long COVID-19 have quantified the infection's effect on the brain and offered more information on how long symptoms may last. Here are three studies on long COVID-19 Becker's has covered since May 4, starting with the most recent:. 1. Seventy-five percent of patients with post-COVID-19 conditions weren't...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

'Equity isn't just a buzzword,' digital health alliance leader says

A first-of-its-kind digital health coalition is coming together to address health disparities. The Digital Health for Equitable Health Alliance seeks to leverage telemedicine, wearables, artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a more equitable healthcare system, the coalition said. "Equity isn't just a buzzword — it's a critical movement that...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Sanford Health's chief digital officer wants urban care for rural America

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health's recently recruited inaugural chief digital officer, Jared Antczak, is excited about the future of healthcare and wants to transform the digital experience to make it something patients rave about. Jared Antczak joined Sanford Health March 8 from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where he served as vice...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

