Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian FFA

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePella Christian FFA Ellie Rethmeyer and Chapter President Bethany DeBruin discuss...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Storefront Grants

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the latest storefront grants that were approved and other development topics. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – The Frame Shop Ribbon Cutting

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Megan Shipley, owner of The Frame Shop in Indianola after her recent ribbon cutting ceremony with the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Holds Senior Awards

Knoxville High School held its Senior Awards on Friday. The ceremony honored the 2022 Senior class for their accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Knoxville High School Principal Tracy Wilkins spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the ceremony. “It’s a special day as we get to recognize the seniors for...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School District Holds Scholarship Night

The Indianola School District held their Dollars for Scholars and Senior Scholarship Award night Thursday, rewarding graduating seniors with help paying for their next level of education. High School Counselor Jori Coghlan tells KNIA News every senior who applied for a scholarship received one, and she thanks the community organizations, businesses, and school staff for helping put together the night. Find a full list of senior award winners below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Kathy Toom

Kathy (Bailey) Toom, 73, formerly of Pella and Altoona, IA, died Friday morning at Regency Care Center in Norwalk, IA. A Graveside Service will be held on. Friday, May, 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Oakwood Cemetery, Pella, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Pella. VAN...
ALTOONA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Graduates Celebrate at Drake Stadium

As part of a two-year rotation, the Class 2A and 3A sessions of the state track and field meet in Des Moines are held in the evenings on Thursday and Friday of the annual three-day event. And for many years, Pella High School has typically celebrated its graduating classes on a Friday night on the third weekend of the month. So the track and field athletes at Pella had a choice to make — they could participate in a ceremony at the graduation stage set up for commencement in the morning, or this year, receive their diploma at Drake Stadium. So, the vast majority of the Pella boys track and field seniors decided to graduate at a venue special to their athletic endeavors over the past four years. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling, Pella High School Administrators Adam Beckel, Derek Schulte, and Matt Fouch, and Pella School Board Member Gary Coppock were among those who organized a brief ceremony following the conclusion of competition at Friday’s events in the state track and field meet, with permission from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Public Library Summer Kick Off Event Coming

The Indianola Public Library is inviting the public to come and enjoy their summer events, including the summer reading program, laser tag, adult crafting sessions, and story time for kids. Janice Comer with the library tells KNIA News she is excited to have the full schedule back for the library this year, after several years of having to have altered or canceled events. Comer also said this spring the library has seen large numbers of people signing up for activities, so she feels like the community is ready to go and participate in as many events as possible. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola Holding Kicking of the Camping Season Event

Vaughan’s RV in Indianola is holding a “Kicking off the Camping Season Event” tomorrow morning at their location west of Indianola. Residents and visitors are invited for hot dogs and drinks, as well as view the paint and body shop and showroom, with those interested in employment can have interviews for office positions and technical work. Live reports will be made on 94.3 KNIA, with the KNIA Big Red Radio playing music for the duration. The Kicking Off the Camping Season Event will be tomorrow morning from 8am to noon at their location at 7384 Hwy 92, four miles West of Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Simpson College Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Dunn Library Expansion

Simpson College held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Dunn Library expansion project Friday. The $10.5 million initiative will produce a new home for Simpson’s teacher education program and offer more collaborative learning spaces and educational resources for students. Students in Simpson’s teacher education program will benefit from a...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Seniors Receive Scholarships

The Class of 2022 at Pella Christian High School received scholarships and other honors at the annual Senior Awards Night on Eagle Lane Wednesday evening. Pella Dollars for Scholars made their annual awards on behalf of several organizations in the community, and Pella Christian-connected donors also presented to the outgoing students.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

James Hansen

Services for James Edward Hansen, 71, will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow services in the Bauer Cemetery in Lacona. Memorials may be given in his name to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Iowa. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
NewsBreak
kniakrls.com

Pella Ambulance With Changes on the Horizon

The Pella City Council is in the process of officially acquiring Pella Community Ambulance and establishing a community emergency medical service. Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham says a change in the patients they serve, reimbursement rates, record call rates, and more, have put the non-profit organization serving the area in a financial bind. He says operating as a government entity affords them more opportunities for certain grants and provides better benefits for staff. Assuming the Pella City Council clears all regulatory hurdles, Pella Ambulance will be a city-run service by July.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School 2022 Senior Awards List

The Indianola High School Class of 2022 Senior Awards List has been released, honoring seniors for their accomplishments inside and outside of the classroom, fields of study, and volunteer hours among others. Thirty-seven students were awarded with Silver Cord Recognition, which goes out to students who complete volunteer hours in the community, including honorees Sage Chapman for 347 hours, Meghan Hunerdosse for 325 hours, and Selia Becker for 322 hours. Find a full list of awards below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

David Brewbaker

Services for David Brewbaker will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 23 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given in his name to FFA Indianola Alumni. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

This is National EMS Week

National Emergency Medical Services Week is a time to honor the life-saving efforts of first responders. Assistant Chief Mandy Ritchey says she’s thankful to all who serve as paramedics and EMS personnel, especially to the growing staff in the Pella service. Ritchey says the profession is challenging and requires a great deal of sacrifice for all who participate. Hear more about EMS Week on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dennis Alvin Tool

A Celebration of Life for Dennis Alvin Tool age 80, of Prairie City will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 3:00pm at the Prairie City United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to the family to assist in procuring a park bench at the Prairie City Recreational Complex in Dennis’ memory.
PRAIRIE CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Aaron Reutzel In Line For A $3000 Bonus Tonight At Knoxville Raceway

360 drivers have a little more on the line tonight at the Knoxville Raceway, well at least one of them. If Aaron Reutzel wins the 360 show tonight at Knoxville he will win an extra $3000 due to his victory at the Jackson Motorplex last night with the Midwest Power Series. Reutzel dominated the second 360 A-Main last week winning by over ten seconds. The 410s and Pro Sprints will have a weekly show with possibly a few visitors doing double duty to get valuable laps in for later in the season. Join KNIA for all the action starting with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00 streamed live at kniakrls.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Statewide and Congressional Candidates Hosting Meet and Greet

Local candidates are hosting an informal meet and greet tomorrow at The Local Vine in Indianola. State legislature candidates Lisa Fleishman and Joe Kerner, in addition to Congressional candidate Christina Bohannon, will be present to talk with voters. The meet and greet will be from 1-2:30pm at The Local Vine, with all invited.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 State Track and Field Meet Thursday Schedule/Results

Tune into 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA to hear updates twice to three times an hour from Indianola, Norwalk, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas, and from Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, PCM, and Pleasantville athletes all on 92.1 KRLS. The 1A/4A schools can be heard during the morning sessions Thursday/Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the 2A/3A schools from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. those days. All schools will compete from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, IA

