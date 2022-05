Judy B. Shell Cole was born 1940 to Carrie Lee and Carl Shell in Banner Elk N.C. (both deceased.) She lived her early years happily in the Central Community in Johnson City. She married the love and joy of her life, Leslie Cole in 1958.They lived in eight states from California to Virginia and in Germany when Leslie moved as an Army officer. She is survived by 3 wonderful children, Cheri Cole-Jenkins (Dale) Cincinnati, Ohio; Shonna Cole, Knoxville, and Jason Leslie Cole, (Amy) Garland, Texas; 4 grandchildren Carrie Cate Jenkins Rathgeb, Laura Leslie Jenkins Reed, John M. Bollenbacher, and Miriya Bollenbacher; 3 great grandchildren Lennox Cole Rathgeb, Zara Rathgeb and Evelyn Reed. Judy had beloved friends whom she loved in Tennessee, Florida and in Europe.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO