Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s to around 30. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO