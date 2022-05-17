Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and western Calcasieu Parishes, northern Jefferson, southwestern Newton, eastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 445 AM CDT At 418 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Old Salem to near Wrights Settlement to near Buna to near Evadale to near Bevil Oaks. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Vinton, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Deweyville, Evadale, Central Gardens and De Quincy. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 846. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
