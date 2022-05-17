ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-18 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gerald, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaufort around 1050 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Clair, Union and Parkway. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 228 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Maries County in central Missouri Southern Miller County in central Missouri Central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Pulaski County in central Missouri Eastern Camden County in central Missouri * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 903 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osage Beach to 6 miles west of Crocker to 9 miles west of Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lake of The Ozarks Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park Waynesville... Osage Beach St. Robert... Camdenton Village of Four Seasons... Richland Lake Ozark... Dixon Crocker... Iberia Saint Elizabeth... St. Elizabeth Linn Creek... Tuscumbia Stoutland... Bagnell This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 131 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Burnet, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Williamson, northwestern Caldwell, Hays, Travis, northeastern Blanco and central Burnet Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sunnylane to near Woodcreek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Buda, Burnet, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Bertram, Tanglewood Forest, Serenada, Anderson Mill, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway and Lago Vista. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Noaa Weather Radio#Rapid
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENOMINEE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neopit, or 18 miles northwest of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neopit, Red River, Gresham, Bowler, Lyndhurst, Middle Village and Zoar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 09:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 911 AM MST, a wall of dust was moving across Route 66 near Valle Vista and will move to the south-southeast and spread across the Kingman area and I-40. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Route 66 between Kingman and Valle Vista and Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 54 and 70. Locations impacted include... Kingman, Valentine, Hualapai Mountain Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shipman to Sawyerville to near Sorento, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Olive, Benld, Sawyerville and Mount Clare around 620 PM CDT. Gillespie, East Gillespie and Eagarville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Schram City, Raymond and Palmyra. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 44 and 63. This also includes Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming. This includes Rawlins, Laramie, and Saratoga. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHERN SHELBY...SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...CLAY AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cowden to near Edgewood to near Xenia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watson, Stewardson, Louisville, Clay City, Dieterich, Wheeler, Neoga, Montrose, Sailor Springs and Ingraham. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 143 and 178. Interstate 70 between mile markers 79 and 108. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterland, or 8 miles southwest of Chardon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, South Russell, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Chagrin Falls, Moreland Hills, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Bentleyville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp; Ziebach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s to around 30. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Red Willow, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. In Colorado, Kit Carson, Yuma and Cheyenne Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Emmet, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 05:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Emmet; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures to around 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina West central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Camp Kinard and Delmar. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 26 between mile markers 87 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s to around 30. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation, the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Kleberg, Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 06:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Kleberg; Jim Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jim Wells and northwestern Kleberg Counties through 800 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Ben Bolt, or 11 miles west of Kingsville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alice, Premont, Ben Bolt and Alice Acres. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 700. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Beauregard and western Calcasieu Parishes, northern Jefferson, southwestern Newton, eastern Hardin, Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 445 AM CDT At 418 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Old Salem to near Wrights Settlement to near Buna to near Evadale to near Bevil Oaks. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, West Orange, Vinton, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Deweyville, Evadale, Central Gardens and De Quincy. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 846. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy