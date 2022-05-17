Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings or Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The Salcha River. * WHEN...From 10 PM AKDT this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive snowmelt runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Temperatures rising into the lower 70s through Saturday will increase higher elevation snowmelt. Much of the higher terrain in the upper Salcha Basin has a record amount of snow on the ground for mid-May. Siginifcant runoff from snowmelt will move down the Salcha River over the weekend and into early next week.

