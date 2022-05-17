ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 16:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-23 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1037 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gerald, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Beaufort around 1050 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Clair, Union and Parkway. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 228 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Laclede; Maries; Miller; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Maries County in central Missouri Southern Miller County in central Missouri Central Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Pulaski County in central Missouri Eastern Camden County in central Missouri * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 903 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osage Beach to 6 miles west of Crocker to 9 miles west of Fort Leonard Wood, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lake of The Ozarks Lake of The Ozarks State Park... Ha Ha Tonka State Park Waynesville... Osage Beach St. Robert... Camdenton Village of Four Seasons... Richland Lake Ozark... Dixon Crocker... Iberia Saint Elizabeth... St. Elizabeth Linn Creek... Tuscumbia Stoutland... Bagnell This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 131 and 168. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
#Noaa Weather Radio#Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 710 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona, or near Aurora, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Marionville... Clever Crane... Billings Verona... Hurley Mcdowell... Pleasant Ridge Boaz... Madry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Crawford; Erie; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVER BUTLER CRAWFORD ERIE LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Highland; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 249 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON HAMILTON HIGHLAND WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina Southwestern Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Pope AFB, or 8 miles west of Fort Bragg, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Vass, Cameron, Olivia, Pineview, Lemon Springs and Ashley Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for City of Winchester, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Winchester; Frederick TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FREDERICK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE WINCHESTER
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 11:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle TORNADO WATCH 251 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 09:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1115 AM MST. * At 911 AM MST, a wall of dust was moving across Route 66 near Valle Vista and will move to the south-southeast and spread across the Kingman area and I-40. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes Route 66 between Kingman and Valle Vista and Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 54 and 70. Locations impacted include... Kingman, Valentine, Hualapai Mountain Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macoupin; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Shipman to Sawyerville to near Sorento, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mount Olive, Benld, Sawyerville and Mount Clare around 620 PM CDT. Gillespie, East Gillespie and Eagarville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Taylor Springs, Litchfield, Hillsboro, Carlinville, Schram City, Raymond and Palmyra. This includes Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 44 and 63. This also includes Beaver Dam State Park and Lake Lou Yaeger. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings or Advisories. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The Salcha River. * WHEN...From 10 PM AKDT this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive snowmelt runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Temperatures rising into the lower 70s through Saturday will increase higher elevation snowmelt. Much of the higher terrain in the upper Salcha Basin has a record amount of snow on the ground for mid-May. Siginifcant runoff from snowmelt will move down the Salcha River over the weekend and into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms & Large Hail Tomorrow

Ontario's weather could be a chaotic mix of blissful temperatures and storms this weekend, thanks to an incoming airmass that experts say will be, well, problematic. The long weekend will kick off with some steamy temperatures and unusually summer-like humidity, which, of course, will create the perfect conditions for some thunders and torrential downpours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina West central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1238 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Dreher Island State Park, Ballentine, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, White Rock, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Camp Kinard and Delmar. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 26 between mile markers 87 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

