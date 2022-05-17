Why Your Tomatoes Are Splitting, Plus 3 Tips for Preventing It

In Cheap Tricks we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, how to make gulab jamun with pancake mix. One of the greatest delights of South Asian dessert fare is the gulab jamun. They’re syrupy, bite-size fried treats, often gently perfumed by cardamom or rose water, and they’re a mainstay: Gulab jamun can be found sealed in sticky cans at South Asian grocery stores, at the end of Indian restaurants’ lunchtime buffets, or fresh-fried and swimming in thick sugar syrup at sweets shops. In my home every occasion—potlucks, celebrations, family gatherings, Indian festivals—was always prefixed by my mom’s homemade gulab jamun. But the issue with making them yourself: The way it’s traditionally made can be inaccessible to the home cook. Enter the Bisquick hack.
Comments / 0