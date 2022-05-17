Why Your Tomatoes Are Splitting, Plus 3 Tips for Preventing It

Pineapples look tough and spiky on the outside, but inside, they're packed with sweet, juicy goodness. Most of the pineapples you'll find in a grocery store come from tropical regions, so you can grow the plants in your own backyard if you live in USDA Zone 11 or 12. Gardeners in other areas can grow indoor pineapple plants and move them outside for the summer. It's easy to get started by planting a pineapple top. With a little luck and the right growing conditions, your plant might even flower and produce a pineapple fruit for you. All you need is a ripe fruit with a healthy, leafy top. Then here's what you need to know to grow it into a new plant.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO