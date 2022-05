HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A big honor for a little town. U.S. News just released its list of best places to live in the country, and Hickory nearly cracked the top 30. That was out of 150 cities listed. To make the list, a town had to have good value, be a desirable place to live and work, and also provide a good quality of life.

