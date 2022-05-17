ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

2022 Kentucky primary elections underway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults coming in for 2022 Kentucky primary elections. Polls...

Kentucky reporting lowest unemployment rate in state history

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the Bluegrass State was currently experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in history. A news release from the governor's office says that Kentucky’s seasonally-adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.
KENTUCKY STATE
There's another round of severe storms ahead

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under a Tornado Watch through 11 o'clock this evening. A cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity that has intensified over Eastern Missouri will continue to push closer to the Tri-State over these next few hours. The latest model data indicates that the first warnings may be issued for our westernmost communities before 7 PM. As of right now, it looks as though the worst of the showers and storms will remain north of the Ohio River and primarily affect our Illinois and Hoosier communities. The threats from tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes. The last the potentially Severe storms should exit east of the Tri-State between 10PM and midnight Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Air44 footage shows storm damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

Air 44 footage shows damage in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, caused by storms that hit the area on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Drone footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Shelter set up in Mt. Carmel following Thursday's storms

Wabash County Emergency Management has set up a shelter for those impacted by Thursday's storms. Parkview Christian Church, located 11467 North 1550 Blvd. in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, has power and shelter available. The shelter will allow people to recharge their cell phones and or anything they need following the storms...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Cleanup continues in Mt. Carmel after tornado

The National Weather Service determined Friday that it was an E-F2 tornado that swept through Keensburg and Mt. Carmel before dissipating in Indiana. The storm lasted roughly 26 miles, uprooting numerous trees, snapping dozens of power poles, and damaging several unsuspecting homes. Some residents in Wabash County had just enough...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Mt. Carmel Police urge everyone to stay home following tornado reports

Authorities in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, are asking everyone to stay indoors while crews work to clear debris and damage from Thursday night's severe weather. Mt. Carmel Police Chief Mike McWilliams is urging everyone to stay home and not to venture out following Thursday's storms. Chief McWilliams said there are too...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL

