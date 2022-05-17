Police chief warns clubs to stop rise in flares and says the pyrotechnics are dangerous enough to kill fans - after FA Cup final and Everton's clash against Brentford marred by flares

English clubs have been warned by Britain's chief football cop of their responsibility to curb the rise in flares at fixtures and told that pyrotechnics are dangerous enough to kill fans.

Mark Roberts, the nation's head of football policing, told Sportsmail yesterday that there is evidence of supporters losing their lives over the years and the increase in their presence at grounds is alarming.

Multiple matches have been disrupted by flares this season, including the FA Cup final on Saturday when one was thrown on to the pitch during the penalty shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea.

A flare was thrown on to the pitch during the penalty shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, with a Chelsea member of staff kicking it off the field of play

On Sunday, an Everton steward had to remove some from the pitch during Brentford’s 3-2 win

One of the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium also left a nine-year-old boy needing medical attention when he burned his hand picking up a discarded flare.

Referee Craig Pawson insisted that the flare needed to be removed from the field of play and a Chelsea member of staff duly kicked it off the pitch.

When Liverpool won the shootout moments later, dozens of flares appeared within the Liverpool section of the stadium and on the field of play.

And when the Toffees faced Chelsea on May 1, Everton star Richarlison appeared to throw a lit flare back into the crowd after scoring at Goodison Park.

Amid the celebrations, a flare came onto the pitch, with Richarlison then going over to pick it up before hurling it back towards the fans.

Flares are illegal in football, though the devices can easily be bought online and fans are successfully sneaking them into stadiums, despite security searches on entry.

Reminding clubs that they are responsible for the safety of spectators at games, Chief Constable Roberts of Cheshire Police, said: 'The use of flares at football grounds is illegal and those considering using them need to understand the risks they pose to the health and safety of other fans.

'Some flares burn at incredibly hot temperatures and over the years fans in the UK and abroad have been killed by flares. We have also previously seen incidents resulting in injuries to a linesman and a child.

'Smoke cannisters also often cause breathing difficulties and discomfort to other fans which can also result in serious health issues.

'It is the responsibility of clubs to ensure that fans can view matches in safety. At the mid-season point we reported an increase in incidents of disorder, which included the use of pyrotechnics, and we will continue to work with clubs to see what can be done to help prevent these incidents.'

The Football Association sent a statement to FA Cup finalists Liverpool and Chelsea last week after four arrests were made during the semi-finals, hoping the clubs would try to dissuade their fans from bring flares.

Warning that the devices can cause a 'loss of limb or fingers' and 'severe burns', the FA's note continued: 'These pyrotechnics and flares can burn at up to 2,000°C and can cause significant injuries to carriers and fellow spectators. We have also seen a number of incidents that have resulted in people experiencing breathing difficulties, distress and discomfort.'