ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police chief warns clubs to stop rise in flares and says the pyrotechnics are dangerous enough to kill fans - after FA Cup final and Everton's clash against Brentford marred by flares

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

English clubs have been warned by Britain's chief football cop of their responsibility to curb the rise in flares at fixtures and told that pyrotechnics are dangerous enough to kill fans.

Mark Roberts, the nation's head of football policing, told Sportsmail yesterday that there is evidence of supporters losing their lives over the years and the increase in their presence at grounds is alarming.

Multiple matches have been disrupted by flares this season, including the FA Cup final on Saturday when one was thrown on to the pitch during the penalty shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GigoU_0fhQ7N7M00
Britain’s top football police officer has told clubs it is their responsibility to curb the rise in flares and warned that pyrotechnics are dangerous enough to kill fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFmkN_0fhQ7N7M00
A flare was thrown on to the pitch during the penalty shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley, with a Chelsea member of staff kicking it off the field of play 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYslU_0fhQ7N7M00
On Sunday, an Everton steward had to remove some from the pitch during Brentford’s 3-2 win

One of the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium also left a nine-year-old boy needing medical attention when he burned his hand picking up a discarded flare.

The latter stages of the shootout on Saturday were delayed momentarily after a blue flare was launched onto the pitch.

Referee Craig Pawson insisted that the flare needed to be removed from the field of play and a Chelsea member of staff duly kicked it off the pitch.

When Liverpool won the shootout moments later, dozens of flares appeared within the Liverpool section of the stadium and on the field of play.

A day later, on Sunday an Everton steward had to remove some flares from the pitch during Brentford’s 3-2 win.

And when the Toffees faced Chelsea on May 1, Everton star Richarlison appeared to throw a lit flare back into the crowd after scoring at Goodison Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc2Eo_0fhQ7N7M00
Richarlison picked up a lit flare after scoring for Everton against Chelsea on Sunday, May 1 

Amid the celebrations, a flare came onto the pitch, with Richarlison then going over to pick it up before hurling it back towards the fans.

Flares are illegal in football, though the devices can easily be bought online and fans are successfully sneaking them into stadiums, despite security searches on entry.

Reminding clubs that they are responsible for the safety of spectators at games, Chief Constable Roberts of Cheshire Police, said: 'The use of flares at football grounds is illegal and those considering using them need to understand the risks they pose to the health and safety of other fans.

'Some flares burn at incredibly hot temperatures and over the years fans in the UK and abroad have been killed by flares. We have also previously seen incidents resulting in injuries to a linesman and a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5KVA_0fhQ7N7M00
The forward then decided to launch the flare back into the crowd behind the goal

'Smoke cannisters also often cause breathing difficulties and discomfort to other fans which can also result in serious health issues.

'It is the responsibility of clubs to ensure that fans can view matches in safety. At the mid-season point we reported an increase in incidents of disorder, which included the use of pyrotechnics, and we will continue to work with clubs to see what can be done to help prevent these incidents.'

The Football Association sent a statement to FA Cup finalists Liverpool and Chelsea last week after four arrests were made during the semi-finals, hoping the clubs would try to dissuade their fans from bring flares.

Warning that the devices can cause a 'loss of limb or fingers' and 'severe burns', the FA's note continued: 'These pyrotechnics and flares can burn at up to 2,000°C and can cause significant injuries to carriers and fellow spectators. We have also seen a number of incidents that have resulted in people experiencing breathing difficulties, distress and discomfort.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A week of wild pitch invasions and crowd disorder has Marsch calling for calm amongst his Leeds fans despite relegation looming on the final day

Jesse Marsch accepts there will be deep anger if Leeds United are relegated today but has urged supporters to keep the peace amid fears of further crowd disorder. They are staring at the prospect of returning to the Championship just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Pitch invasions & violence: Klopp, Arteta, Howe 'worried' about safety

Jurgen Klopp says they are "dangerous", Eddie Howe says they could cause a "tragedy" - pitch invasions and fan violence have dogged English football in recent days as the season reaches its climax. Since Monday, there have been five pitch invasions, players assaulted, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira clashing with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Ten years in the Premier League is a massive achievement for Southampton', says Ralph Hasenhuttl ... but Austrian warns it will only get tougher to stay in the top flight

Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned Southampton not to take their Premier League status for granted as they celebrate a decade back in the top flight. The Saints will bring down the curtain on their 10th campaign among the big boys since winning promotion from the Championship in 2012 when they head for Leicester on Sunday, with an 11th season already safely secured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheshire Police#Fa Cup Final#Chelsea#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: If Steven Gerrard can get a result that helps Liverpool win the title he won't take credit away from Jurgen Klopp

I'm sure Steven Gerrard has been pestered all week by calls from his friends, his Dad, his brother, all reminding him he has to beat Manchester City on Sunday. That’s OK, Stevie is a big boy. He’s never been one to hide or turn his phone off, he’ll take it on the chin and of course he’ll understand it being a big Red himself, but it won’t make him lose focus or deviate from the game plan he’s set out for the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Family launch desperate appeal for missing Rangers fan, 42, who vanished in Seville after becoming separated from his brother following Europa League final defeat

The family of a missing Rangers fan who vanished in Seville without any money or a mobile phone following a Europa League final defeat have launched an urgent appeal. Gordon Smith, 42, became separated from his brother Craig, 23, on Wednesday night after he went to use the toilet after the match in Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theScore

Report: PSG to dismiss Pochettino, Leonardo after extending Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo are expected to leave their respective positions as the club prepares for a massive shake-up, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The news follows reports that star forward Kylian Mbappe will sign a new three-year contract with PSG. Mbappe was set...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ollie Robinson misses chance to make a real statement to the new-look England set-up after failing to take a wicket against weakened New Zealand team for Sussex

Ollie Robinson missed a chance to make a really big point to the new-look England set-up on Saturday as Sussex toiled against a New Zealand team down to the bare bones. The 28-year-old bowled 18 overs in four spells, conceding 42 runs — and was slightly unfortunate not to take a wicket especially in his opening six-over stretch for just six runs.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Failure on one day won't define Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager has learned lessons of keeping things in perspective from his final day frustrations at Mainz

Jurgen Klopp has cried the bitter tears of final-day disappointment before but he is unlikely to do so on Sunday. Not because Liverpool are certain to win the Premier League. Their chance remains very much an outside one. Klopp will retain his equanimity partly because he already has two trophies...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City can win the Premier League and beat Liverpool to the title on the final day of the season today.Pep Guardiola’s side host Aston Villa and regardless of Liverpool’s result against Wolves at Anfield, City will retain the title with a victory.In a twist of fate, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will be out to stop City and deliver the title to Jurgen Klopp’s side.The Aston Villa manager will give the Reds a chance if they take points at the Etihad and said: “If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic, but my priority is to try and get points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

With Manchester City on the brink of a fourth title in five seasons, Pep Guardiola roars: 'They said nobody could dominate like Sir Alex Ferguson, look at us now!'

Beat Aston Villa on Sunday and Pep Guardiola will secure his 10th championship from the 13 seasons he has been a manager with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. In two of the other campaigns he has been runner-up. The outlier was his first season at the Etihad in 2016/17 when he finished third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'For Sunderland fans, this team will be heroes and remembered forever': Alex Neil 'content' to revive a 'fallen giant' after the Black Cats clinch promotion to the Championship with victory over Wycombe at Wembley

Alex Neil was delighted to bring the good times back to Sunderland after they returned to the Championship for the first time in four years. The Black Cats deservedly beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley, with goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart sealing promotion in front of 46,000 fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy