SARASOTA- Doctors in Sarasota want to make it easier for you to access COVID treatments. With COVID infections rising slightly on the Suncoast as we head into the summer months, Sarasota Memorial Hospital says there are more treatments for any potential surge now. They’ve joing the Sarasota County COVID therapy coalition to make the process less confusing for both patients and providers to learn about new treatments, especially for antivirals that have to be taken quickly.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO