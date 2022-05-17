ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Tips sought in homicide on Blue Ridge Parkway

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WATE) — It’s been more than 6 months after a man’s body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, investigators are still looking for the identity and location of his killer — and now they are asking for your help.

Visitors of the Yadkin Valley Overlook on Oct. 10, 2021 called for help around 1 p.m. to report seeing a man’s body on the hillside below. Law enforcement retrieved the body around 1:15 p.m.

Homicide investigation underway after two found dead at Kingston home

Josue Calderon, 33, was identified October 13, 2021 through information gathered during an autopsy at North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office and other investigative work. A cause of death has not been released.

The case remains unsolved but clues to solving it could be on someone’s phone or camera.

Investigators are interested in photographs or videos that were taken on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina on October 9, 2021.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” the press release states.

Missing in the Smokies: Derek Lueking

Images can be sent:

The overlook near Blowing Rock, N.C. is 13 hours from Rhode Island — where investigators said Calderon lived.

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Memphis apartment shooting

FBI investigators said that Calderon had been traveling with two other men from Rhode Island to Florida in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Florida license plate KBYE67.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETXm7_0fhQ5iWv00
    Courtesy of the FBI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAqHh_0fhQ5iWv00
    Yadkin Valley Overlook as seen in screengrab from Google Maps on May 17.
Missing in the Smokies: Teresa ‘Trenny’ Gibson

Officials familiar with the case said there is no ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations.

Anyone who may have seen the men or the SUV is asked to contact the FBI Charlotte Field Office at (704) 672-6100, the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009, or the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday. The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m. Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Local, former inmate is now prison tour guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit a Morgan County prison for an experience that is almost too real. The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary became operating as a prison and housed some of the countries most dangerous criminals such as robbers, murderers, and more. Since closing about a decade ago,...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Blowing Rock, NC
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
Blowing Rock, NC
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

KPD: North Knoxville shooting victim not dead

A new bridge opened Thursday night that allows traffic to cut through the Pigeon River Gorge, according to NCDOT Spokesperson David Uchiyama. North Knox Co. crash closes Loyston Rd. as crews work to ‘free the driver’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge Parkway#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kingston#Nps
1450wlaf.com

Friday morning fire at Whitman Hollow Marina under investigation

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A call came into Central Dispatch at 6:13am Friday to report a fire at a local boat dock on Norris Lake. Captain Daniel Lawson with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service reports to WLAF that the fire damaged one house boat and a portion of the dock at Whitman Hollow Marina early on Friday morning. Lawson goes on to say that the fire was contained thanks to quick work of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and firefighters with the Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

'Improvised firework' found along I-40 in Knoxville

TDOT litter crews found a suspicious package along I-40 at Pellissippi Parkway on Friday. Knoxville Police and the bomb squad were called out and said late today that it was an "improvised firework." The investigation led to long delays on I-40.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WATE

Where TDOT will be working on East TN roads May 19-25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a list of all the work Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing May 19-25 on East Tennessee roadways. BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays during peak travel times. Motorists should be alert for workers present and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. Learn more about this project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Daughter remembers Greene Co. double homicide victim Sherry Cole

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Faithful, sweet, kind. That’s how Crystal Cole remembers her mother Sherry Cole, the 59-year-old who was killed at her Limestone home alongside her 7-year-old grandchild Jessie Allen on April 24. “She thought everyone had good in them.” “I don’t remember ever seeing her get mad,” said Crystal. “She was so […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

All I-40 lanes in Knoxville reopen after suspicious package investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police says all lanes have reopened after officers and Tennessee Department of Transportation vehicles blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 Friday morning in order to respond to a suspicious package. All lanes of I-40 E at Pellissippi Parkway overpass had been blocked as emergency personnel responded to the area. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore.

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — At a glance, it seemed like a Southern pandemic success story in a most unlikely place. A small county northeast of Chattanooga, along the twisting banks of Chickamauga Lake, for much of the past year has reported the highest covid-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee and one of the highest in the […] The post This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy