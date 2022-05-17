Tips sought in homicide on Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WATE) — It’s been more than 6 months after a man’s body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, investigators are still looking for the identity and location of his killer — and now they are asking for your help.

Visitors of the Yadkin Valley Overlook on Oct. 10, 2021 called for help around 1 p.m. to report seeing a man’s body on the hillside below. Law enforcement retrieved the body around 1:15 p.m.

Josue Calderon, 33, was identified October 13, 2021 through information gathered during an autopsy at North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office and other investigative work. A cause of death has not been released.

The case remains unsolved but clues to solving it could be on someone’s phone or camera.

Investigators are interested in photographs or videos that were taken on the Blue Ridge Parkway anywhere in North Carolina on October 9, 2021.

“You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know,” the press release states.

Images can be sent:

Text to the ISB TIp Line at 888-653-0009

to the ISB TIp Line at 888-653-0009 Email to nps_isb@nps.gov

to nps_isb@nps.gov Online: NPS Tip submission site

The overlook near Blowing Rock, N.C. is 13 hours from Rhode Island — where investigators said Calderon lived.

FBI investigators said that Calderon had been traveling with two other men from Rhode Island to Florida in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Florida license plate KBYE67.

Courtesy of the FBI

Yadkin Valley Overlook as seen in screengrab from Google Maps on May 17.

Officials familiar with the case said there is no ongoing concern for public safety, or that this investigation is related to any other ongoing investigations.

Anyone who may have seen the men or the SUV is asked to contact the FBI Charlotte Field Office at (704) 672-6100, the National Park Service tip line at 1-888-653-0009, or the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

