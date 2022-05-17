Springville man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge following fatal altercation

A Springville man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge following a fatal altercation in December 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 23-year-old Tyler Rehrauer, also known as Tyler Lux-Rehrauer, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Rehrauer's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here .

The charge is in relation to a December 2020 incident , Rehrauer and 43-year-old Patrick Flynn were involved in a physical altercation on Greenwod Place in Springville. According to the district attorney's office, Flynn was critically injured and later died at ECMC. The cause of his death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Rehrauer is scheduled to be sentenced July 21. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and remains released on $100,000 bail.