FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Amidst a nationwide baby formula shortage, those who shop at military commissaries will begin to see their purchases limited. Fort Riley took to Facebook on Saturday morning, May 21, to notify those living on base or who may shop at the Commissary that there has been a delay in supplies shipments of certain baby formulas due to the nationwide shortage. The base said the Defense Commissary Agency has now limited purchases to ensure everyone gets the needed formula for now.

RILEY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO