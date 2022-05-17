ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

Flight attendant helps deliver baby on Denver flight

By Jeremy Tanner, Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCURm_0fhQ52jm00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Sometimes, the baby can’t wait. An urgent mid-flight delivery from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport was made possible by one Frontier Airlines flight attendant.

Frontier posted on Facebook that flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped a mother to the back restroom and assisted her in giving birth.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” said the flight’s pilot Captain Chris Nye. “The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

Plane carrying 3 crashes on Miami bridge after losing power

Nye applauded Giraldo’s actions, using the words “exemplary” and “calm” to describe the “heroic task,” according to Frontier.

The new baby was given the middle name “Sky” by her mother after the mid-flight delivery. You can see a picture of the baby on Frontier’s Facebook page .

While rare, such births are not unheard of.

Just over a year ago, another family made headlines after baby Raymond Mounga entered the world thousands of feet above the ground, on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

Later that year, the parents of a baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan decided to name the child after the plane’s call sign, Reach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Missing man last seen at Charlotte hospital, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went missing from a local hospital Friday afternoon. 62-year-old Ronald Rudisill was last seen at Atrium Health Main Hospital on Blythe Boulevard around 4 p.m. He lives with a cognitive impairment, meaning he may not be able to properly care for himself or get help if he faces an emergency.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, NC
FOX8 News

Wet N’ Wild opens early for the summer season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wet N’ Wild Emerald Pointe opens for the season. For the first time in decades, the water park staff is welcoming guests a week early and will close the weekend after Labor Day. More time to enjoy the thrills and the fun. There is new food and a new slide to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Kdvr
FOX8 News

‘Tubular’ Winston-Salem Airbnb includes retro arcade and a bedroom straight out of the 80s

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s an Airbnb decades in the making, and it’s right here in Winston-Salem. Located in an unassuming ranch-style home near downtown Winston-Salem, Scott Leftwich created an arcade and an 80s-themed bedroom, bathroom and kitchen where guests can stay to escape into the past. “You are completely submerged in all things 80s,” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Dog seen on side of the road in Thomasville rescued

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After weeks of wandering, the stray black dog who made a home on the corner of Cloniger Drive and Liberty Drive in Thomasville was finally captured. “He’s just a sweet dog. He loves everybody,” said Stacy Draper with Ruff Love Rescue. Ruff Love Rescue volunteers saw pictures of the elusive black […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
FOX8 News

In 4 Triad counties, there’s nowhere for new moms to go for maternity care—and they’re not the only ones in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four counties in the Piedmont Triad are designated as “maternity care deserts,” and two others are considered to have low levels of available care for mothers and babies. Alleghany, Caswell, Montgomery and Stokes are among the 18% of the counties in North Carolina that are defined as maternity care deserts, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

High Point carjacking victim’s car has been found

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman who was the victim of a violent carjacking on Thursday has found her car. Hunter Thompson’s 2016 Honda CR-V was stolen from her in a parking lot on the 2000 block of North Centennial Street in High Point. “His eyes are ingrained in my mind,” said the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Accused NC capitol rioter allegedly violated terms of pretrial release

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of assaulting police during the attack on the US Capitol allegedly violated the terms of his pretrial release. In new court documents submitted Saturday morning, federal prosecutors said Beddingfield went to a Buffalo Wild Wings with his mother, went to an undisclosed location, and drove by his father's house.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lakenormanpublications.com

One man charged in Denver Tractor Supply theft

MOORESVILLE – One man who stole a generator from the Tractor Supply on Gilman Road near Denver was arrested May 17 after committing the same crime in Mooresville. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department responded to a call about the theft of a generator and other items from a local Tractor Supply. Officers responding to the incident were involved in a chase with the suspect vehicle and ultimately made the arrest after the vehicle crashed and the occupants fled on foot.
DENVER, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy